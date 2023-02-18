Wheelchair rugby continuing to build after pandemic break

Irish wheelchair rugby action returns to Dublin’s IWA Centre on Saturday as the sport continues to rebuild following the Covid pandemic.

The league has been reduced to three active teams in its first full season back in business with Cork’s Rebel Wheelers defending the title they won last year in a condensed, post-lockdown campaign, current frontrunners Ulster Barbarians and Laois Lions doing battle at Dublin’s IWA (Irish Wheelchair Association) Centre in Clontarf.

The current campaign kicked off last November, with Ulster currently unbeaten while Laois and Rebel Wheelers are tied for second place. Each round of the league comprises a round-robin of four-a-side games with rotating subs, the three teams playing each other twice per round.

Irish Wheelchair Rugby and Rebel Wheelers Multi-Sport Club press officer Jack Squibb told the Irish Examiner the sport was encouraging wheelchair users to give the sport a try as it tries to grow numbers again following a drop-off in participants as a result of the public health restrictions that shut down all sport for long periods in 2020 and 2021.

“We did have a Dublin team but they haven’t returned since the pandemic,” Squibb explained. “Some of their players have joined Laois while there is a new team in development in Greystones that aren’t quite ready to compete yet, but I think we have all lost players through retirement or just not coming back after lockdown.

“So it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Two years is a long time to be inactive and people move onto different things, to pastures new and none of us knew what to expect when we did get back, so we’ve had to prepare for every eventuality.

“But we’ll never say to ‘no’ to people wanting to give it a try. We have players mainly with cerebral palsy and spinal injuries but anyone who wants to give it a try is more than welcome to give it a go.

“The best way to reach out would through social media, on Twitter through @WheelsInGreen and on both Instagram and Facebook you can find us at “Irish Wheelchair Rugby”. If people send us a message we can send them in the right direction to a team nearest them.

“Typically our players are aged from 14 or 15 up but Rebel Wheelers, for example is a multi-sport club and we start from age six. We don’t have a junior team but every Saturday morning we invite kids along to try various sports and they can try wheelchair rugby that way, as you can with Laois and up in Ulster.”

Back in Cork, the Rebel Wheelers’ ongoing fundraising initiative for Irish Wheelchair Rugby continued with a sponsored sea swim at Fountainstown last Bank Holiday weekend. Rebel Wheelers Teresa Dineen and Olivia Keating, and long-term supporter Orla Friery completed the February 5 swim in shark costumes with the proceeds going towards helping support Irish wheelchair rugby clubs with travel costs to tournaments.

“It’s been fantastic,” Squibb said. “The GoFundMe page is still open and the last time I looked there was €2,100 raised and it’s been absolutely outstanding seeing how people have responded. However much or as little as they’ve been able to give, it will all help.”

Irish Wheelchair Rugby fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/teresas-birthday-fundraiser/share end