Bealham: 'When the hair is done it’s getting close to game time, getting close to going to Valhalla'

The hair, eh? That’s it. That’s all you have to say. Finlay Bealham takes it from there.

“Yeah, I’m a big fan of (the TV series) ‘Vikings’ and stuff like that. Same as Ports. Ports has a bit of a mohawk going on, I have the braids in, like Ivar the Boneless or Ragnar Lothbrok.

“That’s where I took it from. I feel like it’s part of the process. When the hair is done it’s getting close to game time, getting close to going to Valhalla.”

Whatever about Ivar or Ragnar, you probably know that ‘Ports’ is Andrew Porter whose love of Norse mythology, heavy metal music that could strip paint, and membership of rugby’s front row union are all shared with Bealham.

But it’s their hair that catches everyone’s eye.

Porter’s has calmed down just a tad since he sported a frizzy bleached blonde monstrosity but Bealham’s choice of thatch has become entwined with his body clock as he counts down to a big game.

The corn rows go in maybe 48 or 72 hours before kick-off, depending on downtime. It only takes 20 or 30 minutes although he could spend longer again researching the right barber if the team is on tour or away from home.

Why? Well, why not?

“I suppose I just enjoyed the show that they filmed here. They’re coming into battle and they have all the lids done, so I suppose it’s similar in a way: we’re going into battle at the weekend and I get my lid done as well.

“I know it’s part of the process. When the hair is done, it’s getting close to game time. Lots of people have been asking when I’m going to cut my hair, but I won’t be cutting it any time soon.” You couldn’t blame him for sticking to the current routine.

Bealham had a nice, solid career for himself with Connacht and Ireland up until Tadhg Furlong was marked absent for the first two rounds of the Six Nations since when the Aussie-born Bealham’s stock has shot through the roof.

A start against Wales was his first for Ireland against top-tier opposition and it was backed up with another hour-long stint against France. He felt the pressure but his form with Connacht, and off the bench with Ireland, had been good.

He was ready.

That he locked Ireland’s scrum down tight both days was the foundation, the keystone, but it was his - literally - pivotal role in the opening try last weekend that really caught the eye on a day of exhilarating rugby.

It was Bealham who fed Hugo Keenan the ball off a pre-arranged setplay that Ireland had launched off a goal-line French kickout. If his part itself looked simple then it had to be executed in a maelstrom of movement and a whirlwind of choice.

He nailed it.

“Johnny (Sexton) called it as it was going off so you are thinking, ‘right, here we go, I’m going to have to make a pass here and this could go one of two ways’. I knew we had done a lot of work on it during the week.

“We had practised it no end, even in the captain’s run the day before with myself and Tom O’Toole in that position and Hugo and Murr (Conor Murray) and all the other nines. We were repping the crap out of it.

“It was just about being calm, backing up the work that had been done and just executing. The biggest thing for me was taking a big deep breath when it was kicked and getting myself into a neutral frame of mind and just staying calm.”

Bealham’s ability to step up to the plate for one of Ireland’s best and most important players has, if anything, been undersold, slightly lost amid the wave of giddiness that has emanated from Ireland’s run of form.

Those on the inside know his worth. “How good is he doing?” shouted an exuberant Furlong as he walked by Bealham and the media scrum at the team’s high-performance camp two days ago. Very.

Furlong might have been absent on the field but both Bealham and Tom O’Toole have given the Wexford man a shout-out for the support he has offered both understudies through the opening two weeks of the Championship.

“When I came in for the Wales game I had it in my head that I wasn’t going to be like Tadhg, I was going to try and be like Finlay and play my game. Tadhg is a British and Irish Lion, he’s world class and in my opinion might be the best tighthead in the world.

“So those are big shoes to fill but he’s been good for me by helping me in all parts of my game, making sure I’m ready to go physically, mentally. He’s been keeping contact with me over the last few weeks. I’m always thankful for all the advice he has given me.”