Osborne and Naas signpost club route to the top

No Tadhg Furlong for the foreseeable? No problem. Need someone to slip into Johnny Sexton’s shoes for a half-hour stint against the French? On it. In the market for a scrum-half to replace the metronomic Jamison Gibson-Park? Take your pick from the rank of alternatives.

The stocks still aren’t nearly at a point where you could sleep too soundly during a World Cup but the sight of the Finlay Bealhams, Ross Byrnes and Stuart McCloskeys of this world over the last few weeks have reduced the nightmarish prospect of an Irish team hamstrung by a handful of key absences.

What these guys can’t disguise is a more deep-rooted concern.

With Furlong injured, Ireland have just fielded two Six Nations squads devoid of any players who have come through the ‘Club’ pathway. Not one. The majority have been fashioned from the ‘Schools’ route, whether fee-paying or otherwise, with another chunk mined from overseas via familial links or residency laws.

It’s a lurking shadow on the sunlit uplands as Andy Farrell’s men blaze a trail through the Championship. Sean O’Brien was on a podcast for the42.ie recently recalling how hard it was for him to come through from Tullow. Joe Molloy on ‘Off the Ball’ posed the question: would Caelan Doris be this Caelan Doris if he hadn’t left Mayo for Blackrock?

***

Jamie Osborne during the Ireland rugby captain's run at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Warren Larkin had heard it all before. There’s always someone carrying around the tag of ‘next big thing’ so he wasn’t expecting the scales to fall from his eyes two years ago when he took a training drill with the Naas U18s. Then Jamie Osborne stepped him on his outside and he knew.

That was all it took.

Larkin, still in his early 30s and the club’s Director of Rugby since last year, can laugh at it now that Osborne has exploded onto the scene with Leinster and earned a place in Farrell’s Six Nations squad. A fleecing is easier to take when you know the guy’s senior Ireland jersey will be hanging up in the clubhouse soon enough.

“I thought ‘okay, maybe there’s a bit more truth to this one’. Within Naas he was always highly-rated. He was a natural. You could see it. The way he has made the step up so quickly has been the most impressive thing. You might feel a ‘Club’ guy might struggle to make that step up so quickly but that wasn’t the case at all.”

Johne Murphy’s playing career with Leicester Tigers and Munster has fed into a coaching chapter divided between his duties as head coach with Naas RFC’s AIL side and Director of Rugby with Newbridge College. Osborne’s qualities were obvious to him from the off as well.

“I retired in 2015 and started (coaching) in St Mary’s in Rathmines and every now and then there is someone like that. I remember seeing Ryan Baird in a Schools Cup game. I was commentating on it and you saw it straight away. Jamie is one among a handful of guys that I would have said that about over the last eight years.”

Osborne’s progress along the club pathway and through to the Test scene would suggest that the answer to Molloy’s question on radio is that Doris could well have hit his current heights without his years in Dublin, but the low numbers of Furlongs and Osbornes – could you even call it a trickle? – tell a story.

Pretty much everyone agrees that the Club/Youths pathway is improving and closing the gap on their Schools counterparts. Regional hubs for the best players, streamlined pathways, better S&C supports: all that stuff adds up but the clubs can’t hope to match the schools for contact hours. That’s ground zero.

Murphy’s Newbridge College players follow a schedule that is all but identical to a pro side with three pitch sessions, weights sessions, a team run the day before a game, review tools on the Hudl platform and in-person one-on-ones. Naas provide very similar supports for their men’s senior side but they can’t compete for volume.

“I don’t think a club will ever be able to compete with a school because it will never be able to coach a lad five or six times a week,” says Larkin who experienced that embedded system during his time playing schools rugby with Clongowes Wood.

“I don’t know what it’s like now but that can’t be replicated in a club environment so there will always be a differential in standard. In terms of catching up, you coach as best you can and generate as good an atmosphere in the club so lads can enjoy their rugby.”

What Naas have done then is remarkable.

Osborne may or may not play in this Six Nations but his Ireland debut is imminent. The club has already provided 11 senior men’s internationals - and Lions in the form of Jamie Heaslip and Geordan Murphy - but more remarkable is the fact that Osborne will be their second one to have come through the club system from start to finish.

Adam Byrne paved the path when appearing for Ireland under Joe Schmidt back in 2017. Think about how rare it is for a Furlong, an O’Brien or a Shane Horgan to make it to the Test level and the question has to be how one club can produce two Test players from this road less travelled in the space of just five years.

They don’t profess to have a secret.

Naas boasts over 750 players, somewhere north of a hundred coaches and a track record of producing talent that stretches deep into the food chain and across the male and female games. And all this in a town and a hinterland that is ballooning in terms of population.

It’s only two years since five Naas products were in the same Leinster men’s senior squad, Oscar Cawley (another to come exclusively through the club route) and Diarmuid Mangan are both on the current Ireland U20s panel, and Osborne’s younger brother Andrew might have made it if it wasn’t for a busted finger.

Plenty of their best prospects still detour into the schools stream, or move to a big Dublin club, but others don’t and that’s the thing. The Osbornes and Byrnes are proof that there can be another way to the top. “It’s fantastic,” says Larkin. “It makes the young players feel like they can achieve the same sort of thing.”