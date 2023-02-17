Connacht make three changes for clash against Zebre

Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cian Prendergast are the three changes to the side that Head Coach Pete Wilkins made for their BKT United Rugby Championship game against Zebre in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Parma Saturday afternoon (KO 3:05pm Irish Time). Game is live on TG4.
Head Coach Pete Wilkins has kept the same back line led by captain Jack Carty.
Josh Murphy moves from back row to the second row and is joined by Niall Murray who wins his 50th cap. Buckley and Tierney-Martin join Jack Aungier in the front row.
Cian Prendergast joins Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler in the back row.
Eoin de Buitlèar is named on the bench and is in line to make his debut for the province.
"Everyone enjoyed a well-earned break after the Lions game" said Director of Rugby Andy Friend. "And now it’s all about getting back to work and playing our best rugby. We travel to Italy conscious that we'll be up against a good Zebre side eager to get their first win of the season, but also confident that we can get the job done if we play to our abilities."
CONNACHT: T O'Halloran, D Kilgallen, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch, J Carty (C), C Blade, D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier, J Murphy, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler
REPLACEMENTS: E de Buitlèar, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, T Daly, Adam Byrne
REFEREE: Ben Whitehouse