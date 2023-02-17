Connacht make three changes for clash against Zebre

Head Coach Pete Wilkins makes three changes to the side who defeated the Emirate Lions last month. 
Connacht make three changes for clash against Zebre

THREE CHANGES: Connacht make three changes with Denis Buckley (right), Dylan Tierney Martin and Cian Prendergast returning. Eoin De Buitlear( left) could make his debut from the bench.Pic:INPHO/Ben Brady

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 13:28
Fiona Halligan

Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cian Prendergast are the three changes to the side that Head Coach Pete Wilkins made for their BKT United Rugby Championship game against Zebre in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Parma Saturday afternoon (KO 3:05pm Irish Time). Game is live on TG4.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins has kept the same back line led by captain Jack Carty.

Josh Murphy moves from back row to the second row and is joined by Niall Murray who wins his 50th cap. Buckley and Tierney-Martin join Jack Aungier in the front row. 

Cian Prendergast joins Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler in the back row.

Eoin de Buitlèar is named on the bench and is in line to make his debut for the province. 

"Everyone enjoyed a well-earned break after the Lions game" said Director of Rugby Andy Friend. "And now it’s all about getting back to work and playing our best rugby. We travel to Italy conscious that we'll be up against a good Zebre side eager to get their first win of the season, but also confident that we can get the job done if we play to our abilities."

CONNACHT: T O'Halloran, D Kilgallen, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch, J Carty (C), C Blade, D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier, J Murphy, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler

REPLACEMENTS: E de Buitlèar, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, T Daly, Adam Byrne

REFEREE: Ben Whitehouse

More in this section

Wales v Ireland - Guinness Women's Six Nations - Cardiff Arms Park Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane recovering from a brain haemorrhage
Maori All Blacks v Ireland Munster sign Maori All Black centre Alex Nankivell
Simon Easterby 16/2/2023 Italian job will show how far Ireland have come under Andy Farrell
<p>SET FOR DEBUT: Academy prop Jack Boyle (left) is set to make his debut for Leinster from the bench. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Academy prop Jack Boyle named on bench for Leinster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.246 s