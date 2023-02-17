Connacht make three changes for clash against Zebre

Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cian Prendergast are the three changes to the side that Head Coach Pete Wilkins made for their BKT United Rugby Championship game against Zebre in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Parma Saturday afternoon (KO 3:05pm Irish Time). Game is live on TG4.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins has kept the same back line led by captain Jack Carty.