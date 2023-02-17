Academy prop Jack Boyle named on bench for Leinster

20-year-old Boyle is set to make his debut for Leinster of the bench when they face Dragons. 
SET FOR DEBUT: Academy prop Jack Boyle (left) is set to make his debut for Leinster from the bench. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 13:29
Fiona Halligan

Leo Cullen has named his team to take on Dragons at the RDS Arena on Saturday evening (7:35pm) in round 14 of the BKT United Rugby Championship live on RTE 2. 

Rhys Ruddock captains the side with Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Michael Milne on the starting team after returning from Ireland camp earlier in the week.

O'Brien starts at full back with Larmour and Dave Kearney on the wings. After impressing against Cardiff last month, Liam Turner retains his place and is joined by Osborne in the centre.

Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne make up the backline.

Cullen retains the same pack that defeated Cardiff with a bonus point win. Milne, John McKee and Michael Ala'alatoa make up the front row. Ross Molony and Brian Deeny make up the second row with Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan completing the back row.

Jack Boyle is the only uncapped player on the bench and will hoping to make his debut off the bench. Jason Jenkins returns from injury and takes his place in the replacements.

LEINSTER: J O'Brien, J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney, H Byrne, L McGrath, M Milne, J McKee, M Ala'alatoa, R Molony, B Deeny, R Ruddock (C), S Penny, M Deegan

REPLACEMENTS: L Barron, J Boyle, T Clarkson, J Jekins, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, R Russell

REFEREE: Mike Adamson (SRU)

<p>THREE CHANGES: Connacht make three changes with Denis Buckley (right), Dylan Tierney Martin and Cian Prendergast returning. Eoin De Buitlear( left) could make his debut from the bench.Pic:INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Connacht make three changes for clash against Zebre

READ NOW

