Academy prop Jack Boyle named on bench for Leinster

Leo Cullen has named his team to take on Dragons at the RDS Arena on Saturday evening (7:35pm) in round 14 of the BKT United Rugby Championship live on RTE 2.
Rhys Ruddock captains the side with Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Michael Milne on the starting team after returning from Ireland camp earlier in the week.
O'Brien starts at full back with Larmour and Dave Kearney on the wings. After impressing against Cardiff last month, Liam Turner retains his place and is joined by Osborne in the centre.
Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne make up the backline.
Cullen retains the same pack that defeated Cardiff with a bonus point win. Milne, John McKee and Michael Ala'alatoa make up the front row. Ross Molony and Brian Deeny make up the second row with Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan completing the back row.
Jack Boyle is the only uncapped player on the bench and will hoping to make his debut off the bench. Jason Jenkins returns from injury and takes his place in the replacements.
LEINSTER: J O'Brien, J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney, H Byrne, L McGrath, M Milne, J McKee, M Ala'alatoa, R Molony, B Deeny, R Ruddock (C), S Penny, M Deegan
REPLACEMENTS: L Barron, J Boyle, T Clarkson, J Jekins, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, R Russell
REFEREE: Mike Adamson (SRU)