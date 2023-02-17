Italian job will show how far Ireland have come under Andy Farrell

Ireland’s Six Nations trip to Rome next week won’t just offer another opportunity to move Andy Farrell’s project further down the line. It will serve as a point of reference for how far they’ve already come.

Hands were being wrung the last time they made for Italy. Opening defeats away to Wales and at home to France – one framed by Peter O’Mahony’s early sending-off, the other by major injury absentees – had most of us worried in 2021.

Farrell was 18 months into his tenure by then and Johnny Sexton was among those assuring us that the team was on the right track under the new head coach, regardless of the iffy results and the inconsistent performances. Few were convinced.

The comfortable home win over England at the end of that 2021 Six Nations was the day the penny dropped with everyone outside of camp but a 48-10 defeat of the Azzurri in round three was an important layer of bedrock in getting there.

Now Ireland is the top-ranked side in the world. They have a series win in New Zealand behind them and a good shot at what would be just a fourth Grand Slam for the country should they build on the recent defeats of the Welsh and French.

What a difference two years makes.

“Inevitably, there's going to be a transition period in any team through a new head coach and other coaches coming into the environment,” said defence coach Simon Easterby. “A few players leaving, a few new players coming in.

"There's always going to be that. It doesn't just happen overnight to transition and, hopefully, transition well. Faz was always very consistent in what he was driving and he didn't waver from that.”

Easterby spoke of the need to be adaptable on the journey, and the challenge of staying ahead of the pack, and that’s something they patently didn’t do four years ago when Joe Schmidt’s squad hit a wall after scaling the heights in 2018.

Farrell has looked to future-proof his side by filtering new faces into the squad. They have embraced the possibilities presented by the new 50:22 rule and even managed to score a superb setpiece try last weekend off a goal-line restart.

Innovation is built into their approach.

All of that is coming together with a relaxed yet driven environment and it is no surprise to hear Easterby say that all this change and innovation is done on the back of freeform discussions between players and, at times, the senior player group.

“We're very curious about what each other think and that's important. More often than not, we get on the same page and then there's obviously examples of what the lads came up with against France with that '22’ drop-out.

"There's other areas of the game, the contact area, that we're continually having conversations around and also getting a feel for the players who are in the moment and involving them in the conversation as well.

"It's important that we as coaches are trying to stay ahead of the game, because it's ever-changing and it's hard to stay ahead of because there are so many changes.”

Here again, recent history is instructive.

Ireland were made do without Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan in that second-round loss to France 24 months ago. Look at the list of absentees last Saturday and consider then that they won by 13 points.

The trip to the Italian capital will challenge their strength-in-depth again with yesterday’s news that Tadhg Beirne, forced off six days ago, will be out for 12 weeks after surgery on the ankle he damaged in Dublin.

Beirne has become a staple of the first XV. His range of skills make him a prototype of the modern, multifaceted blindside/second row. Those guys don’t grow on trees and yet Easterby is confident Ireland can absorb that blow too.

“I guess Ryan Baird is one that's played '6' for Leinster and could be comfortable at lock. Every player has strengths that you utilise and lean on. Tadhg certainly has those and he's been outstanding for a couple of seasons, hasn't he?

“Unfortunately for Tadhg, he'll lose out over the next few weeks but someone else has the chance to gain ground on what Tadhg's done, which has been phenomenal. We certainly feel like we have players who can step up and be adaptable like Tadhg has done.”

Beirne aside, the injury news is good.

Sexton is due to return to training on Monday after coming off early last time out with a groin problem while Rob Herring is going through return-to-play protocols after the ferocious hit from Uini Atonio that cut short his contribution.

Dan Sheehan missed that fixture with a hamstring injury but he should be good to go too while Easterby spoke positively of Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park and their chances of playing in the ‘coming weeks’.