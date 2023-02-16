Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane recovering from a brain haemorrhage

Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane is planning a return to rugby after revealing she suffered a brain haemorrhage during a training session.

The 26-year-old Ulster and Old Belvedere number nine explained in a social media post published on Thursday that she was hoping to make a full recovery having received immediate treatment from IRFU medical staff who had been close at hand when the incident took place.

“Three months ago I suffered a brain haemorrhage at Ireland training,” Dane posed on her Twitter account. “Luckily the IRFU medical team were close at hand to respond immediately and get me the care I needed.

“Thank you to the IRFU, Connolly and Beaumont Hospitals, Rugby Players Ireland and my family and friends for the love and support. I hope to make a full recovery and return to work and rugby, but it will take some time.

“For now I will be Ireland’s biggest fan.”

Dane, from Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, was first capped by Ireland in 2019 having previously represented Northern Ireland as an underage football international.

A physiotherapist now contracted by the IRFU, the union on Thursday tweeted: “We’re all behind you as you make your way back to full health @KathrynDane2 - we hope to see you back in a green jersey soon!”