New RFU maternity policy can ‘normalise motherhood in sport’ – Abbie Ward

England players contracted to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to benefit from new maternity policy. 
New RFU maternity policy can ‘normalise motherhood in sport’ – Abbie Ward

RFU MATERNITY POLICY: Abbie Ward has hailed the new RFU maternity policy. Pic: Brett Phibbs/PA

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 16:02
PA

England players contracted to the Rugby Football Union are to benefit from a new maternity policy that includes 26 weeks of leave on full pay.

Also included in the ‘maternity, pregnant parent and adoption leave policy’ is the capacity for pregnant players to perform other roles within rugby until they begin maternity leave.

In addition, the program set up by the RFU in conjunction with the Rugby Players’ Association will make provision for infants to travel with players to games and training camps.

Any pregnant player wishing to be involved in the team will have that right protected, while “ensuring that the safety of the player and the unborn child are considered first”.

A risk assessment will determine what duties can be safely performed during pregnancy.

Protections are also provided in the event that contracts are renegotiated or extended during pregnancy.

“There has been a great deal of work carried out by players, the RPA and the RFU to get to this point,” said Red Roses lock Abbie Ward, who recently announced she is expecting her first child.

“I’m confident the policy will help normalise motherhood in sport and give players the best possible chance of returning to play should they wish to do so in a secure and safe way.”

More in this section

Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Ireland confident they can absorb loss of Tadhg Beirne for Six Nations
Wales v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium Wales boss Warren Gatland would not back player strike despite supporting cause
Tadhg Beirne receives treatment for an injury from Dr Ciaran Cosgrave 11/2/2023 Blow for Munster and Ireland as Tadhg Beirne set for extended period on sidelines 
England WomenPlace: UK
<p>Presentation Brothers College supporters in full voice at Musgrave Park. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Watch: Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.278 s