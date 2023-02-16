Ireland confident they can absorb loss of Tadhg Beirne for Six Nations

Simon Easterby is confident that the Six Nations title-chasers will be able to absorb the loss of Tadhg Beirne who has been ruled out for 12 weeks on the back of ankle surgery.

And the Ireland forwards coach has also confirmed that Johnny Sexton should be fit for the next game, against Italy in Rome on Saturday week, despite suffering a groin injury in the same game.

Beirne suffered the injury shortly after half-time during the win over France in Dublin last Saturday and will now miss the remainder of the tournament and a large part of his province’s campaign from here on in.

The Munster forward has become a key cog in the Irish engine room. A player who can prosper on the blindside or in the second row, he brings a rare combination of skills to the pack, even if Ireland do have some excellent options to come in at lock.

Iain Henderson seems to be the next in line. The Ulster captain is vastly experienced and fit after his own injury issues this season. Leinster’s Ryan Baird is another option bringing, as he does, that ability to play in the same two positions.

Feeding further into Easterby’s confidence is the fact that Andy Farrell’s side has already had to roll with some significant punches with the likes of tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and scrum-half Jamison-Gibson Park sitting out the first two rounds.

“Tadhg has been phenomenal, hasn’t he, over the last couple of seasons, but like we’ve already had to do over the course of this championship, we lost players before the game against Wales.

“We’ve had to adapt and that’s testament to the squad and the players within, even those guys who might not expect to be involved. They come in and the standard of performance doesn’t drop.” It was noticeable that Easterby mentioned, unpromoted, the benefit these forced changes will have later in the year when the team launches its World Cup bid in France and how the squad is much bettered placed to deal with these problems than before.

“World Cup you could be without a player for a few weeks and we might keep over a player and someone else has got to step in.

“Having the ability to deepen our experience in the squad and playing in big games is part and parcel of us being the best we can be, whether it’s the best 33 in the World Cup, or if we have to dig deeper to 45 players...

“The mentality was a couple of years ago to make sure that we have more than just 30, 31, 32, 33 players available.” The plan with Sexton is that the Ireland captain can work through the problem this week and be fit to train next Monday while Rob Herring is following return-to-play protocols after shipping that high tackle from Uini Atonio at the weekend.

Dan Sheehan is also expected to be in the frame for the Roman trip having missed the France victory with a hamstring problem. Add in Ronan Kelleher and Ireland should have their three best hookers to choose from in round three.

Farrell has brought a slimmed-down 25-man squad to the IRFU’s high-performance centre in Abbotstown for two days at the back part of this week with 14 others released back to their provinces for URC action.

That 25 number doesn’t includes Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park, all of whom have missed the opening wins against Wales and France with injury and are hoping to feature in the coming weeks.

Easterby is hopeful that all will be able to play a part at some point as Ireland face into three games away to Italy and Scotland and at home to England.