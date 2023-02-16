Simon Zebo returns as Rowntree names Munster side for Ospreys clash 

Munster’s record try scorer is one of three changes and a positional switch to the starting line-up which helped secure a 40-30 victory last time out at Benetton in Treviso on January 28
BACK IN: Simon Zebo of Munster. Pic: Mark Lewis/Sportsfile

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 12:22
Simon Lewis

Simon Zebo will return to the Munster starting line-up for his first appearance since December 2 when Graham Rowntree’s men resume their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign against Ospreys at Thomond Park on Friday (7:35pm).

Munster’s record try scorer is one of three changes and a positional switch to the starting line-up which helped secure a 40-30 victory last time out at Benetton in Treviso on January 28, with Gavin Coombes released from the Ireland squad to take his place at No.8 and Jack O’Donoghue returning from a two-game suspension to captain the side from blindside flanker.

Zebo sustained a knee injury against Edinburgh in the Scottish capital 11 weeks ago and has seen been laid low by illness. The 32-year-old is selected on the left wing as Liam Coombes switches to the right with Calvin Nash unavailable due to a chest injury.

O’Donoghue had been sidelined following his red card against Northampton Saints in the home European pool game on January 14 but he returns at the expense of Jack O’Sullivan, who drops the replacements, while Gavin Coombes’ availability means Alex Kendellen also moves to the bench.

The Munster XV is otherwise unchanged from the six-try win in Italy with Shane Daly continuing at full-back, Paddy Patterson and Joey Carbery resuming their half-back partnership and Malakai Fekitoa retained at inside centre alongside Antoine Frisch in the week the province announced the Tonga international would be departing at the end of the season.

Roman Salanoa also returns from Ireland camp having been called into the Six Nations squad following the Benetton game and the tighthead prop forms part of an unchanged front-row alongside loosehead Josh Wycherley and hooker Niall Scannell.

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley make up the second row with a O’Donoghue and Coombes joined in the back row by openside flanker John Hodnett.

Fly-half Ben Healy is among the replacements after returning from international duty with Scotland but there is no place in the matchday 23 for Keith Earls despite the veteran wing’s release from the Ireland camp.

Rory Scannell covers the outside back positions from the bench with academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan in line for a home senior debut and his first appearance of the season as Patterson’s back-up. Academy loosehead prop Mark Donnelly continues as a replacement.

MUNSTER: S Daly; L Coombes, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Zebo; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, M Donnelly, S Archer, J O’Sullivan, A Kendellen, E Coughlan, B Healy, R Scannell.

OSPREYS: M Nagy, L Morgan, M Collins, O Watkin, K Giles; S Myler, R Morgan-Williams; N Smith - captain, E Taione, T Botha; B Davies, H Sutton; J Regan, E Roots, M Morris. 

Replacements: T Cowan-Dickie, G Phillips, R Henry, J Fender, H Deaves, M Aubrey, J Walsh, I Hopkins.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).

Ulster (v Glasgow Warriors): E McIlroy; B Moxham, J Hume, S Moore, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor - captain, K Treadwell; H Sheridan, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, R Sutherland, A Warwick, C Izuchukwu, G Jones, J Cooney, L Marshall, C Gilroy.

