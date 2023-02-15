In-form Keenan signs three-year Ireland deal 

Hugo Keenan has signed a three year IRFU contract that will see him continue his career with Leinster and Ireland until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Keenan has started 27 of Ireland’s last 29 games scoring eight tries, making the full-back place his own.

In this year's Six Nations, he has been named player of the match against Wales and scored a try in last Saturday's win over France.

He played every minute of Ireland's Test series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer.

Keenan said: "I am delighted to be part of two very competitive and ambitious environments with Ireland and Leinster. I am enjoying my rugby and looking to improve each week and there are so many opportunities to learn more about the game with the quality of coaches we have at provincial and national level."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, "Hugo is the first player to come through the sevens programme to attain a central XVs contract. His dedication to improvement and his drive have gotten him to this point of his career and after impressing in his first season at senior international level he has kicked on again over the past 12 months. He is the type of player that drives standards around him and he will have a key role to play for both Ireland and Leinster over the next few seasons."