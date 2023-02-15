France prop Uini Atonio handed three-week suspension following high tackle against Ireland

Atonio will now miss their Six Nations matches against Scotland and England.
SUSPENDED" Uini Atonio during the France captain's run at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 12:09
Brendan O'Brien

France prop Uini Atonio will miss two of his side’s last three Six Nations matches after being handed a suspension for his tackle on Ireland’s Rob Herring during last Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

Atonio was shown a yellow card by referee Wayne Barnes at the time. It was a decision that was roundly criticised, by spectators at the game and in the media, given the degree of danger to the tackled player and the absence of a red card.

Atonio has since appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link having been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13.

This states that “a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders”.

The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card and, having reviewed all the evidence, the committee accepted the admission that the tackle on Herring was foul play.

It was decided that Atonio’s shoulder had made contact with the neck/face area of the Ulster hooker – who did not reappear after a HIA - as described in the citing commissioner's report and that it therefore reached the red card threshold.

World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head was then applied, resulting in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

However, having acknowledged there were no aggravating factors and that there were mitigating factors - including the player’s immediate admission of guilt, his exemplary disciplinary record and genuine remorse - the committee reduced the six-week entry point by three weeks.

That would result in Atonio missing France’s home game against Scotland at the end of the month, the tie against England in Twickenham two weeks later and the closing Championship fixture at home to Wales on March 18 in Paris.

However, he has applied to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme that is supposed to modify ‘specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play’ and so will be available for that final fixture against the Welsh.

