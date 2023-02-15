Mike Prendergast praises RG Snyman's mental strength

The contrasting fortunes of two of Munster’s long-term absentees were brought into sharp focus by Mike Prendergast on Tuesday as the attack coach assessed the current scenarios for RG Snyman and Andrew Conway.

Both of them seasoned Test players for South Africa and Ireland respectively, Snyman is two weeks out from a probable return after almost 17 months on the sidelines rehabilitating the second of two serious knee injuries which have restricted the lock to just four appearances in his two-and-a-half years at Munster.

Ireland wing Conway, however, looks set for further time on the treatment table following a setback to the knee issue which has kept him off the field since the end of last season.

Tuesday’s update for Snyman, 28, was all positive as the 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok nears a return to full contact training and a comeback game against Scarlets in Cork on March 3 if all goes to plan.

“He’s not in full contact yet as such but his next step will be that,” Prendergast said of Snyman as he looked forward to Friday night’s Thomond Park BKT URC game against Ospreys.

“In terms of his training, he’s with the group fully in terms of sessions. We’re obviously managing it a small bit because we train at a very high intensity so we have to be very careful obviously from a medical point of view.

“But yeah, look, he’s hopefully around a corner. Next weekend will come too soon but we’re hoping the game after that or worst-case scenario I suppose would be the game at the end of March, which would be Glasgow (March 25). But look, he’s in the right direction to hopefully play in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Prendergast said excitement was building around Snyman’s return and praised the 6ft 9in second row’s mental strength.

"He is obviously very resilient as a human being, that is first and foremost. I have only gotten to know him over the last six months. A really, really good guy, a real positive guy.

“He has been through tough times, but any time I meet him or you come into the building and you pass him by he is always very positive and he always tried to stay with the group as much as he could in terms of input…

"…In terms of what he has been through with the medical side of things from here and the S&C, they have been really good to him from a human point of view as well.

"Obviously when you get one injury and you get two injuries one after the other that will obviously challenge you and it is a credit to our staff here and he is the first to say that, so in terms of looking after him physically, they have done a huge job but mentally also.

"Look, we are here now, he is around the corner, and I suppose without looking back too much, we are all looking forward and so is he. He is really, really excited, we are excited, the players are excited, it is a huge boost I think for the club and it is a really good time to come back into it after a long spell out."

In stark contrast, Conway, is enduring a long and miserable road of false starts and dashed hopes since sustaining his knee injury on Ireland duty in last year’s Six Nations. The 31-year-old played two games at the end of last season but then went for surgery over the summer and was aiming for an October return on the eve of the current campaign only to experience further frustration as Ireland march relentlessly on their upward curve to the World Cup starting in September.

“It’s been hugely disappointing and the thing with Andrew is he probably thought he was going to come back two or three months into the season,” Prendergast said, “but that got pushed out and he had more news which set him back for another while only recently again.

“So, like RG, the time scale is a bit shorter but he’s had knockbacks. In terms of what’s happening with Ireland he’s probably looking on and that is a tough one for him as well but it drives you on as well, to try and get back, I won’t say as quick as you can but as good as you can.”