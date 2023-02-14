Munster announce Malakai Fekitoa will depart at end of season

Munster are to cut ties with Malakai Fekitoa at the end of the season, the province announced on Tuesday, ending the former All Blacks’ stay midway through his two-year contract.

The 2015 World Cup-winning centre, who now represents his native Tonga at Test level, has made 11 appearances this season, nine of them starts, having joined Munster last summer from Wasps but has found game time limited with head coach Graham Rowntree settling on fellow pre-season signing Antoine Frisch at 13 and rotating a number of players in the inside centre role.