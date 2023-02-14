Donal Lenihan: Six Nations has gone to the next level

I doubt very much that it has anything to do with the arrival of the Netflix cameras, operating behind the scenes in their latest “Drive to Survive” sporting documentary to be aired next year, or the additional commercial impact associated with CVC Capital Partners acquiring a 17% share of the tournament but, for whatever reason, this Six Nations championship has risen to a new level.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Is it any wonder we’re the envy of our southern hemisphere counterparts where their annual tournament, the blandly named Rugby Championship, pales in comparison for atmosphere, fan engagement, tradition and sense of occasion.

The thousands of French supporters - 40 charter flights arrived in Dublin Airport for Saturday’s game - lit up the Aviva Stadium in advance of kick off, their thunderous singing of “La Marseillaise” a timely reminder that the entire country is behind this French team prior to hosting the World Cup in September.

Is it any wonder the Springboks are champing at the bit for a piece of this? For what it’s worth, I think their inclusion would destroy the very fabric of this historic annual event but I’ll suspend that debate for another day.

Right now let’s just sit back and enjoy the brilliant spectacle that’s unfolding before our eyes. After two stunning rounds of action, a solitary penalty goal separates Ireland and Scotland at the top of the table. With two four-try bonus point wins behind them, the Celtic cousins are poised for another cracking clash when the sides meet at Murrayfield in round four.

Ireland should have accounted for Italy by then while Gregor Townsend’s men will have completed a very tricky assignment in Paris, made even more difficult by the French losing for the first time in fifteen outings in Dublin. Regardless of the outcome at the Stade de France, the Scots will be playing for the Triple Crown.

Saturday’s incredible game at the Aviva Stadium had everything. Both camps appreciated the magnitude of the occasion and the positives to be banked on the back of a positive outcome. For a number of reasons, I suspect a win was more important for Ireland than France.

Having won the last three Six Nations games between the sides, tasted success by winning the Grand Slam last season and, by virtue of the fact that they were playing away from home, France will find it easier to absorb this defeat than perhaps Ireland would have.

The French were on a 14-test winning streak, were unbeaten throughout 2022 but had been showing signs of performing within themselves meaning that this setback may not be the worst thing to happen them.

The French looked a bit heavy legged as the game entered the final quarter. There’s no doubt that the demands of the French Top 14, where the leading internationals are required to play considerably more minutes in a league where every game is massively physical, than their Irish counterparts, always has an impact when you enter the second half of the season.

While the French were clearly off the pace in Rome in the opening round, they hit the ground running in this one and contributed in equal measure to the best opening half of rugby I can recall in a Six Nations contest.

The French were brilliant at times, not least from broken play. The fact that Ireland offered them very few line outs in that opening half - their first 29 minutes into the game - and that there were only five scrums in the entire match was very much to our liking. Of the five, France only got to feed one scrum of their own, denying them any chance of going for a powerful second drive.

The bigger French front five would have relished the chance to take the legs from their Irish counterparts by forcing them to defend against their powerful maul and by looking to grind them in the scrum. Whether by accident or design, Ireland will be happy they were able to use their greater athleticism, skillset and endurance up front to suck the life out of the French pack.

Already down two of our most dynamic front five forwards in Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong losing Tadhg Beirne, who was delivering yet another one of his menacingly impactful performances, five minutes after the break should have been a body blow.

Not so. Injury and a fall off in form has reduced Iain Henderson’s game time with Ireland recently. That frustration showed with his desire to make an immediate impact when introduced off the bench, a bit earlier than usual for Beirne, on 53 minutes in Cardiff.

His first involvement, a sloppy hit on Liam Williams when chasing a kick within a minute of coming on, resulted in a penalty. Another referee may have tagged on a yellow card. Henderson is a double British and Irish Lion, has captained Ireland and was winning his 70th cap on Saturday.

The sight of Beirne limping out of action at a crucial juncture in the game could have been a turning point. Henderson recognised this and went on to work his socks off, labouring tirelessly in tandem with the excellent James Ryan who has rediscovered his best form and whose workrate in the opening two games has been off the charts.

Andy Farrell has created an environment where everyone knows and accepts their role and contributes accordingly. Every Irish player across the four provinces is gagging to be part of this set up so when offered a role they make absolutely sure that Farrell sits up and takes notice. No wonder the boss man is purring at the moment.

While the role played by the bench and recalled starters in Finlay Bealham, Stuart McCluskey, Rob Herring and Conor Murray has been righty hailed, the impact on the game by Caelan Doris, now firmly established in his best position at No 8, has been monumental in the championship to date.

His individual stats were off the charts on Saturday, given the quality of opposition he was facing. The bare figures reveal a total of 17 carries for 115 metres made, 14 tackles, 8 offloads, a crucial turnover and a try assist.

Even those remarkable figures don’t do him justice as they fail to recognise the quality of his carries, which invariably lead to a lightening quick recycle due to his stepping ability which enable him target soft shoulders, or the explosive clear outs he delivers when hitting rucks.

Ireland’s point of difference at present is their capacity to keep producing quality recycles from the ruck in under three seconds, despite the best efforts of all opposition to frustrate that. The big test will come on the day that some team succeeds on that front and how Ireland cope with that inevitability.

Opposition wise, the biggest threat right now to Ireland’s Grand Slam aspirations is likely to come in Edinburgh against the rejuvenated Scots. For some time now Gregor Townsend’s men have threatened to deliver but lacked the type of consistency that has propelled Ireland to the top of the world rankings.

With two bonus point wins, against England in Twickenham and Wales last weekend, bagging nine tries in the process, Townsend’s attacking vision is starting to come to fruition. The key to this is the role played by an ever-improving set piece, which is delivering quality ball.

Even more crucial has been a mending of the ways between Townsend and his maverick No 10 Finn Russell who seem to have parked their personal differences for the good of the team. Russell is still capable of doing some silly things but the genius he brings to the cause is more than worth the risk. Right now he is the driving force behind Scotland’s scintillating attacking game.

Some of his passing and offloads in traffic in this championship have been absolutely outrageous and he played a central role in four of Scotland’s five tries last Saturday. While Farrell will make all the right noises about Rome next week and pay the due respect that this improving Italian side deserve, the next big test will come in Murrayfield in round four. What a game that’s shaping up to be.