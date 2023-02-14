Ross Byrne shows the path to Ireland call, says Stuart Lancaster

Stuart Lancaster says that a whole host of Irish players should be looking at Ross Byrne’s journey from international exile to Johnny Sexton’s heir apparent and using it as a roadmap for their own Test ambitions.

Byrne’s appeared to be a face that just didn’t fit when it came to Andy Farrell and his brains trust. He went 20 months without a cap up to last November when he was drafted in late as emergency cover and kicked the winning penalty against Australia.

That was the catalyst.

Preferred to Joey Carbery for this Six Nations campaign, he closed out the game with 12 minutes against Wales in Cardiff and then helped steer Ireland home for the last half-hour against France last weekend after Sexton’s early exit.

So assured was Byrne both days that he is now being talked up as the obvious replacement for Sexton in the Irish No.10 shirt once the latter calls time on his playing career at the end of the World Cup.

It’s an astonishing return to favour for the 27-year who had seen Carbery, Jack Crowley, Jack Carty, Billy Burns, Ciaran Frawley and his younger brother Harry all selected for Irish representative teams ahead of him in recent years.

“He's had selection decisions go against him, which we all understand because it's bloody difficult being an international coach,” said Lancaster who was England boss for four years up to the 2015 World Cup.

"But he went about it the right way by just focusing on his own performance and without allowing the frustration of that to affect his performance and he has grown and grown and grown as a leader.

“He has played a significant role throughout this season for Leinster and there isn't a player in the building who isn't delighted to see him get his chance.

"He's very similar to Luke McGrath, Max Deegan, Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, these lads who are on the fringes. That's my message to them consistently, like 'this is the foundation, this is how you build your game at Leinster and if you play well here for long enough, I'm sure Andy will give you your chance’.”

Lancaster’s focus may be narrowed to Leinster but there are a host of players in the other three provinces – Carbery being an obvious example – who could relate to the point he is making in this World Cup year.

Lancaster has no doubt but that, whatever the personnel, it is one capable of claiming a Grand Slam, although he is quick to caution that the exhilarating defeat of France is no guarantee of anything going forward.

It is a caution rooted in experience. England head coach for four Six Nations campaigns, Lancaster won four times but lost once in every last one of those Championships and it left his side sitting in second place from 2012 through to 2015.

He took no little pleasure from Ireland’s win at the weekend, and the manner in which players such as Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Byrne – academy kids when he started with Leinster – led the charge for their country.

“To coach them now for seven years and to see them go from 17, 18, 19-year olds to be fully fledged internationals… And if there was a British and Irish Lion team at the moment they'd all be in it.

“And if you're talking about world-class players, those lads are definitely in the conversation. And not just them: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan - who didn't play - Rónan Kelleher, the list goes on.

"I thought everyone contributed to the performance but Hugo, in particular, I thought had an outstanding game.”

Good as Ireland were, there is an understanding with it that they can do even better. They outscored France four tries to one while leaving at least another quartet behind them and Lancaster knows that Fabien Galthié’s side has room to improve too.

“France will have learned a lot from that performance because they struggled to exit properly and they didn’t get the backfield right. I’m sure they will go away learning lessons from that.

“The ball-in-play time, and the way we train here at Leinster and the other provinces, is different to the Top 14 and the other thing that is probably a factor is the discipline that France probably had to display on the back of 18 penalties against Italy the week before.

“So, their pressure at the ball and their decision-making at the ruck: they were probably more careful in this game than they might have been. That’s probably a reflection of how the game is refereed in the French league.”