Rucking and Mauling: Viewers denied the Lowe hanging fruit

NOW YOU SEE IT, NOW YOU DON’T

One of the Six Nations’ most regular bugbears/myths has been the perception that French broadcasters tend to be – how should we say... - selective when it comes to TV replays for games played in Saint-Denis.

Time and again viewers are left perplexed by the apparent failure to show a suspect act on the part of a native hero or the absence of some footage that might back up a score or a decision on the part of the visitors.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

On Saturday, James Lowe scored a crucial 20th-minute try – in Dublin. It needed referee Wayne Barnes and his TMO Brendon Pickerill to look at a succession of replays, none of which suggested definitively that the winger’s foot had gone into touch on the way over.

However, a piece on the L’Equipe website shortly after full-time claimed that French broadcaster France 2 had run a clip showing that Lowe’s toe had grazed the turf on the wrong side of the white line in the act of scoring. ITV showed a similar shot.

On Virgin Media after, Joe Molloy said it had been confirmed to them that the TMO “had access” to all the relevant angles, but whether or not all of them had been viewed at the time was another matter. One thing’s for sure, Lowe’s grimace after the ‘try’ said it all.

HIGH-WIRE ACT STOPS GAME

The proliferation of cameras into modern sport has seen dressing-room doors opened to Netflix throughout this Six Nations but there have been reports that more than one of the teams have been put out by this new intrusion.

Technology’s reach caused much more visible problems on Saturday when Lowe’s early clearance kick from the Ireland 22 made contact with a skycam wire, resulting in a scrum and put-in for Ireland when France should have had an attacking lineout.

Overhead cameras have impacted other sports lately. A New York Jets-Buffalo Bills had to be paused when a wire snapped in November and there was another ‘incident’ during the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Up 7-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles kicker Brett Kern managed a very short 34-yard kick that was followed by howls of complaints from his teammates, coaches and the dozens of other bodies that clog an NFL sideline.

Officials couldn’t say for sure that the ball had hit the wire and the game continued on.

FRENCH FEELINGS LOST IN THE ABSENCE OF TRANSLATION

Shaun Edwards, now defence coach with Les Bleus, revealed last week that short and sweet text messages from Steve McLeod, his old schoolmaster at St John Fisher High back in Wigan, still make him feel like he is on top of the world.

“I still get the odd text from Mr McLeod: he’s very much a Wigan man and doesn’t spare too many words,” Edwards told London’s Standard Sport. “He’s a proper Wigan guy, and if he says ‘well done’ I feel like I’m on cloud nine.” Edwards wasn’t on media duties after France’s 13-point loss to Ireland so we can’t say how he felt in the aftermath. Problem is we had to lean on our long-discarded Leaving Cert French to work out what anyone in the visitors’ camp made of it all.

Incredible as it seems, there was no translator on duty yet again for the post-match press conferences. A small thing, we know, but an example of old-school attitudes in a tournament with lots of low-hanging fruit to pick as it looks to embrace wider masses.

SCOTS HAVE PREVIOUS AS THEY TURN TOWARDS PARIS

Most of us have used Scotland’s recent record against the Sassanach south of Hadrian’s Wall as evidence of their improved competitiveness and rising fortunes these last few years under Gregor Townsend.

Four wins and a draw from their last half-dozen games against England speaks for itself but they make for Paris and a meeting with the French on the back of some similarly encouraging recent toings and froings.

The Scots have won three of the last five and shared five wins apiece over the course of their last ten games against France. Their last run in Saint-Denis, two years ago, produced a four-point win in an empty stadium.

Irish eyes will be zeroing in one this one given the ramifications it will have for this Six Nations title race – and Ireland go to Murrayfield in round four – and for the fact that the pair of them are in Ireland’s pool in the looming World Cup.