Ronan O’Gara: Ireland can set tone in first 10 minutes

As the clock strikes 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon, referee Wayne Barnes will blow his whistle to signal the beginning of Ireland versus France at the Aviva Stadium.

The number one ranked side in the world, series win on New Zealand soil in the bag from the summer of 2022, play a team ranked number two in the world, unbeaten in their last 14 internationals.

Facts that are sure to whet the appetite of all rugby fans, not to mind those in green and blue.

By the time the Aviva clock hits 2.25pm, Irish legend and current La Rochelle head coach, Ronan O’Gara tells us he’ll have a good idea where the victory will be celebrated come the 80-minute mark.

“I just can’t wait to see the first 10 minutes, I’d be able to tell you quite accurately after that.

“I think Ireland will go to run them [France] off their legs,” said O’Gara, in conversation with Donal Lenihan and Munster coach Mike Prendergast on the Irish Examiner Six Nations Live Show.

“I reckon they’ll try to play with a bit of width and try to expose [Ethan] Dumortier, get their phase-game going, try and get France blowing, try and tap into that lack of discipline.”

Both O’Gara and Prendergast have ample experience of French rugby, with the former currently in charge of Champions Cup holders La Rochelle, while the latter spent nine years there before returning to these shores a number of months ago.

Prendergast didn’t shy away from where he sees victory going, noting a number of reasons why he thinks Andy Farrell will be the coach rubbing his hands together with delight come Saturday evening.

“It’ll be a very tough game, but I see Ireland winning it. I just think we are in a really good place. I just think our movement, our skill level, our fitness…

“I know we’re short a few players but I think that will bring them closer together [as a group].”

Donal Lenihan and Ronan O' Gara in conversation Picture; David Creedon

The speed of ball that’s supplied to and by Ireland’s starting nine, Conor Murray, will set the tempo in that first 10 minutes.

As emphasised by Prendergast, that quick ball comes from winning the gain line and breakdown battle, something Ireland have been very effective at in recent times.

“That’s what it’s all about, if you win those gain lines, then you can get 2-3 second rucks and the defence can’t set. You can exploit space, and that’s what Ireland do really, really well.

“There is loads of sub-plots, but I think from a breakdown point of view, that’s where it’s at for me.”

While both have confidence in Ireland’s ability to turn France over, there is one caveat that comes with that belief when the likes of Antoine Dupont, Romaine Ntamack, Mathieu Jalibert and Co. are around - yhe French flair.

O’Gara explains: “France, for me have more x-factor players, if it stays a one score [game], I’d be wary.

“There is no one in the world that can do what Dupont can do. Every second game in the Top 14, he scores a try out of nothing.”