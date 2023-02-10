Marcus Smith dropped by England as Owen Farrell starts at fly-half against Italy

England have broken up their contentious playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell as part of a revamped midfield selected for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy
DROPPED: Marcus Smith will start on the bench for England. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 15:10
Duncan Bech

England have broken up their contentious playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell as part of a revamped midfield selected for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy.

Having started the last eight Tests together, Smith has been demoted to the bench to accommodate Owen Farrell’s selection at fly-half instead of inside centre.

Former England boss Eddie Jones hoped the creative alliance would blossom in time for the World Cup and Steve Borthwick retained the duo for his first game in charge against Scotland last Saturday, but they have fired only sporadically as a partnership.

Borthwick completed a significant overhaul of the midfield by replacing Joe Marchant with Henry Slade at outside centre while Ollie Lawrence fills the vacancy at 12.

Slade has recovered from the hip injury that forced him to sit out the 29-23 Calcutta Cup defeat in round one while the hard running Lawrence is promoted off the bench.

England: Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt. 

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell.

Paolo Garbisi kicks past CJ Stander 27/2/2021

Garbisi misses Italy's Six Nations trip to England

READ NOW

