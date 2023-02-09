Andy Farrell happy to see Ireland's squad depth tested

Ireland boss Andy Farrell welcomed the challenge of facing France this Saturday without four of his first-choice starters as hooker Dan Sheehan failed to pass fit for the sell-out Guinness Six Nations clash at Aviva Stadium.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Sheehan’s absence is the only change from the line-up which started last Saturday’s championship-opening 34-10 win over Wales in Cardiff, with Rob Herring promoted from the replacement into the number two jersey when Ireland announced their match-day 23 earlier on Thursday.

The hooker adds his name to a list of frontline absentees that had already contained tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw, all of whom missed the Wales game, as did replacement loosehead Cian Healy.

Conor Murray was named to continue at scrum-half in Gibson-Park’s absence though the Test centurion is understood to remain an injury doubt himself with Munster's Craig Casey named as the matchday replacement and Connacht’s Caolin Blade called into the squad as injury cover last Monday, raising current playing personnel numbers to 41.

Yet while Sheehan is undoubtedly a further loss of Irish firepower as the number one-ranked team in the world prepares to face the reigning champions and 2022 Grand Slam winners this weekend, the Ireland head coach refused to consider it as a negative other than for the individual player with a World Cup looming in September and a maximum of 33 players permitted in each squad.

“It’s not nice for Dan. Obviously he’s a fantastic player at the top of his form,” Farrell said. “So anyone would miss a player in that type of form. But at the same time, I sound like a broken record but it’s great in the sense that this is exactly what’s going to happen down the track in the World Cup.

“Internationally rugby is only going to get bigger and better, so therefore it’s always going to be about the squad.

“When you get to the World Cup, you’ve a smaller squad. There’s a 12-day turnaround there as far as concussion is concerned, HIAs etc, so you’re always going to be numbers down and you’ve got to be able to roll with the punches as far as that’s concerned.

“We’re happy with how our squad is developing, pushing each other and competing against each other. Rob (Herring) has always added to our performance, let’s put it that way, and I also think he can do a good job in this type of game for us.”

Of his starting selection, Farrell added: “Well it’s pretty similar, which is a good thing, it means we’re healthy enough.

“So a bit of continuity in being together for 12 days before the first game and then a few sore bodies after the game, like always with the first game up in the Six Nations, but that bit of continuity gives us a nice balance to it to go forward this week.”

Of Murray’s readiness to start his 102nd Test for Ireland, Farrell said: “He’s good to go. In good spirits. For personal reasons I’d like to keep that as it is.”

Yet the head coach said Furlong had not come close to becoming available to face the French. This despite the prop being said to have been near to a return from a calf injury seven days ago but coming up just short of full fitness.

France come to Dublin having extended their winning Test run to 14 matches with a 29-24 victory over Italy in Rome last Sunday that proved to be something of a lucky escape against a confident and fast-improving home side. Farrell is reading nothing into that and expects Fabien Galthie’s heavyweight side to bring their full arsenal of threats to Aviva Stadium.

"I still see the same dangers all over the park, I still see them being hard, aggressive at the breakdown.

"I still see them being very good as far as broken-field play is concerned, being aggressive as far as the up and in line-speed is concerned.

"Their set-piece is still pretty strong and, again, they found a way to win, didn't they?

"They found a way to win, so we know that after the first game we expect ourselves to be better. We expect the same of ourselves, so I expect France to be at their best."