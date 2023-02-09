Musgrave Park sells out for Ireland U20 clash with France

Ireland U20s will entertain France in front of a capacity crowd of more than 8,000 in Friday evening's Six Nations clash at Musgrave Park.
Munster Rugby today confirmed that all 8,008 tickets have been sold for the fixture as Richie Murphy's side welcome the French to Cork.
"Musgrave Park is completely sold-out for the @IrishRugby U20s v @FranceRugby U20s 6 Nations clash tomorrow. A fantastic occasion awaits with a full house of 8,008 to attend."
Ireland have made one change to the side that earned a bonus point win over Wales last week, with Henry McErlean coming in at full-back and James Nicholson shift to the wing, with La Rochelle's Ike Anagu missing out.
Murphy said: "We were pleased to open the Six Nations with a bonus point win away from home but we know there are areas of improvement for us heading into Friday night.
"We have put the head down in Cork this week and are hugely excited to get back to Musgrave Park and play in front of another big home crowd."
H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).
D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), J Sheahan (UCC/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), R Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).