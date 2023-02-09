Musgrave Park sells out for Ireland U20 clash with France

"A fantastic occasion awaits with a full house of 8,008 to attend."
Musgrave Park sells out for Ireland U20 clash with France

Ireland U20s celebrate after the win over Wales in last year's Six Nations at Musgrave Park

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 12:43
Cian Locke

Ireland U20s will entertain France in front of a capacity crowd of more than 8,000 in Friday evening's Six Nations clash at Musgrave Park.

Munster Rugby today confirmed that all 8,008 tickets have been sold for the fixture as Richie Murphy's side welcome the French to Cork.

"Musgrave Park is completely sold-out for the @IrishRugby U20s v @FranceRugby U20s 6 Nations clash tomorrow. A fantastic occasion awaits with a full house of 8,008 to attend."

Ireland have made one change to the side that earned a bonus point win over Wales last week, with Henry McErlean coming in at full-back and James Nicholson shift to the wing, with La Rochelle's Ike Anagu missing out. 

Murphy said: "We were pleased to open the Six Nations with a bonus point win away from home but we know there are areas of improvement for us heading into Friday night.

"We have put the head down in Cork this week and are hugely excited to get back to Musgrave Park and play in front of another big home crowd."

Ireland U20s: H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), J Sheahan (UCC/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), R Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).

More in this section

Wales v Australia - Autumn International - Principality Stadium Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau omitted from Wales line-up
Guinness Six Nations Launch 2023 - County Hall - London France remain unchanged for crunch game against Ireland 
Dane Coles 17/11/2016 All Blacks veteran Coles to retire at end of 2023
<p>WORCESTER, NO MORE: A general view of a road sign in front of Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors Rugby Club.</p>

Worcester Warriors renamed Sixways Rugby and pull out of Championship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.331 s