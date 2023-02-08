Stuart McCloskey on first crack at Les Bleus: 'You can grind them down. There's mistakes in them'

Seven years since his Ireland debut and Stuart McCloskey is still ticking off the firsts.

Last November brought his first opportunities against any of the southern hemisphere giants, Saturday just gone was his inaugural Six Nations appearance away from home, and this weekend will give him a first shot at the French.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

The big centre may be new to this type of challenge at Test level but he does have ample experience of facing plenty of France’s top players and teams at Heineken Champions Cup level with Ulster.

The northern province has played pretty much all of the Top 14’s biggest and best in the last decade and McCloskey has invariably been in the thick of it. Incredibly, their last seven games against French opposition have been decided by a converted try or less.

Plenty of lessons learned, then?

"I think I've learned don't kick a kick-off to (Antoine) Dupont against Toulouse. That was a good one, when he went the 80 metres at the start. They all have unbelievable individual moments. There's times in games when you sit back and are like, 'this guy is out of this world'.

"But I think what I've learned really is that you can grind them down. There's mistakes in them. You stick to your game plan, don't let them get the momentum and get on the front foot and get those wee short balls off 9, you can really get into them. You can force mistakes out of them.”

No team kicks as much as the French at this rarefied grade but their ability to strike off the cuff remains a key part of their armoury and McCloskey has seen the likes of Dupont, Romain N’tamack and more again pull that sort of stuff off with aplomb.

France hardly impressed with a fortunate opening win in Rome last time out but this coming encounter remains the most eagerly anticipated game of the entire Championship as it pits the two top teams in the world against each other.

The Six Nations title swung France’s way on the back of their six-point win against Ireland in Paris last time around but this one has added mustard on it as it serves as a starter for what could be an even bigger clash in the approaching World Cup.

Ireland have lost to the French three times in a row now so beating them would be an important statement, just as losing again – and at home – would be seen as a significant blow ahead of a possible meeting in the knockout stages come the autumn.

"You probably would say that, wouldn't you,” said McCloskey who is favoured to hold off the claims of Bundee Aki again, “but we could have a bad day, they could have a brilliant day, that's rugby sometimes, isn't it?

"We're not looking at the World Cup right now, we're looking at winning this game and winning the Six Nations. There's obviously a plan in place for the World Cup but I know the players aren't thinking about that now.

"Listen, France could come out firing and put in the best performance of all time and we might lose, playing against a winning team, but that's rugby.”

He’s right not to sweat the big picture stuff.

All players insist on focusing on the now, on the ‘next game up’ mantra, but the 30-year old had to wait and wait for this opportunity to cement a place in Ireland’s midfield. It’s seven years since his debut and he makes his eleventh cap this week.

He doesn’t profess to know why Andy Farrell has taken a greater shone to him than Joe Schmidt – who gave him that debut – ever did but he isn’t blind to his improvements as a player and the competition that has blocked his path in the midfield.

Start in Ballsbridge on Saturday and it will be his first Six Nations game on home soil. Not just that, it will be a fifth game on the trot where he is handed ownership of the No.12 shirt. Whatever he is doing right, he seems determined to enjoy it.

"It's great, it's easy when you're coming into such a good team. We're number one in the world and haven't lost too much over the last 24 months so I think it's more the confidence of coming into a team that's playing very well and not trying to do anything too special, just playing my own game. That's what I've taken from it.”