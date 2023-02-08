England veteran Ben Youngs dropped for Italy clash

Youngs, 33, produced a disappointing performance off the bench in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland
England veteran Ben Youngs dropped for Italy clash
Ben Youngs will miss out against Italy (Ben Whitley/PA)
Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 16:15
Duncan Bech

England have dropped their most capped men’s player for Sunday’s clash with Italy after Ben Youngs was left out of a reduced training squad.

Youngs, 33, produced a disappointing performance off the bench in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland that opened the Guinness Six Nations and has paid the price by losing his place to Alex Mitchell in the 29-man group that will step up preparations for the Azzurri showdown.

Youngs is the only member of the starting XV to be omitted by head coach Steve Borthwick with his spot taken by Jack Willis, pointing to a recall for the Toulouse openside.

Also missing is Anthony Watson, who played 15 minutes as a replacement against Scotland with Henry Arundell taking his place as the London Irish try-scoring sensation prepares to be make his comeback after missing the autumn because of an ankle issue.

More in this section

Impressive Pres overpower Rockwell to book semi-final spot Impressive Pres overpower Rockwell to book semi-final spot
KRB 8-2-2023 Munster Schools Senior Cup at Thomond Park. Crescent Comp Vs Ard Scoil. Holders Crescent Comp seal Munster Senior Cup final four berth with Ardscoil triumph
Romain Ntamack during the warm-up 5/2/2023 France's Ntamack says Ireland are 'comfortable favourites' in Dublin showdown
EnglandPlace: UK
<p>ITCHING TO GO: Captain Jonathan Sexton during an Ireland rugby media conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Sexton: French test not 'just another game'. It's one we've waited a long time for

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.223 s