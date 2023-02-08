Holders Crescent Comp seal Munster Senior Cup final four berth with Ardscoil triumph

Crescent College Comprehensive 23 Ardscoil Rís 18

Reigning champions Crescent College Comprehensive booked their spot in the final four of the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup, following a five-point victory over Limerick rivals Ardscoil Rís in Thomond Park.

Ardscoil had lost last time out in the semi-final qualifier, but by virtue of their top-two placing in the group phase, had another chance. Comp, for their part, had finished third in group B prior to Christmas, but were able to build on a 36-27 victory over Bandon Grammar School a fortnight ago.

Crescent know they will face Christian Brothers College, Cork, for a place in the final. They defeated old rivals Presentation Brothers College, Cork, 27-26 in late January. That tie will be set for 21-23 February, following the mid-term break.

Comp got off to the perfect start, with the opening try coming inside three minutes. Scrum-half, Marcus Lyons ran a quality line and a reverse pass found Mark Fitzgerald who powered over. The extras came from Eoin O’Callaghan for a seven-point start.

The reply was swift and effective from Ardscoil Rís. They earned a scrum just five meters out, which Joe Costello went to the front with. He received the ball back and went over in the corner, a clearly well-worked set-piece from the men in black.

There was drama soon after, with an incredible piece of play from Evin Crowe.

The Ardscoil scrum-half danced his way through the middle of the Comp defence, before correctly kicking wide for Alan Fitzgerald. The kick was weighted to near perfection, with the winger gathering a dotting down, but the touchline proved his undoing, as he made contact with it prior to getting the ball on the grass.

Fitzgerald made no mistake with his next opening, as Evan Cusack’s side switched the ball from right to left. Right winger, Joshua Dillon had come infield and his deceiving pass guided Fitzgerald into the corner for their second try. A superb conversion by Aaron Byrnes left it 12-7 to Ardscoil Rís.

Comp replied with an Eoin O’Callaghan penalty, to leave just two between the sides at the interval.

But, as they did in the first half, the holders started strongly. O’Callaghan nudged them ahead with a routine penalty, before they went two scores clear with a seven-pointer. Joe McEnery crossed from a Kelly pass and the well-taken conversion put the margin to eight.

Two penalties in five minutes from out-half Aaron Byrnes brought it back to 20-18 entering the final 15 minutes.

Both sides finished with 14. Referee George Clancy showed a straight red card to captain Luke Murphy, who made a dump tackle after the whistle. From the resultant penalty, O’Callaghan put Comp five clear again.

Then, entering stoppage time, Cormac Quinn was binned but Ardscoil couldn't capitalise, missing touch as well as throwing a late line-out astray.

Comp were able to run the ball clear and the clock expired in Limerick.

Crescent College Comprehensive:

Tries: Mark Fitzgerald, Joe McEnery

Conversions: Eoin O'Callaghan (2)

Pens: Eoin O'Callaghan (3)

Ardscoil Rís:

Tries: Joe Costello, Alan Fitzgerald

Conversion: Aaron Brynes

Pens: Aaron Brynes (2)

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: J O’Dwyer; E O’Callaghan, J McEnery, B Gallagher, S Morrissey; R Godfrey, M Lyons; M Fitzgerald, C Clery, D O’Dwyer; J Somers, S Magee, F Casserly, A Ahearne, C Kelly ©.

Replacements: J Byrne, A McNamara, C Lanigan Ryan, C Ryan, J Power, C Fenton, C Quinn, M O’Mara, E Bennett, M Molloy.

ARDSCOIL RÍS: H Cowton, J Dillon, S Brown, A Roche, A Fitzgerald; A Brynes, E Crowe; J Costello, A McNamara, E Calvey, M Danaher, S Connolly, S Gleeson, A Kennedy, L Murphy ©.

Replacements: D Glennon, J Koura, K McNamara, A Shawyer, K Shadaiobvich, C McCarthy, M O’Donoghue, A Jordan, O Quinlivan, C Dowling.

Referee: G Clancy (MAR).