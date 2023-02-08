Munster Schools Senior Cup: Pres face Rockwell for place in semi-final

Elsewhere there is an all Limerick clash at Thomond Park to decide who progresses to the last four.
BRING THE NOISE: PBC supporters cheering on their side against CBC in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup at Musgrave Park.

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 06:23
Andrew Horgan

There are just six teams left in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup and four of them are in action this very Wednesday afternoon.

Christians Brothers College and St Munchin’s College are already safely through to the semi-finals of this prestigious competition and their respective opponents will be confirmed by approximately 4pm.

That is because there are two huge quarter-final clashes taking place today as Presentation Brothers College take on Rockwell College at Musgrave Park at 2pm while Thomond Park will host the last eight showdown between Ardscoil Rís and Crescent College Comprehensive at 2.30pm.

Pres will be looking to bounce back from their agonising loss to their arc rivals CBC two weeks ago when they were denied a place in the final four in heart breaking style.

The 30-time winners of this tournament seemed to be cruising into the semis as tries from James Wixted, Tom Coughlan, Harry Murphy, and Liam Tuohy - along with three conversions from Ben O’Connor – helped them into an eleven-point lead heading into the final moments.

But they switched off at a crucial time and a sensational individual try from Chris Barrett in the last minute was enough for Christians to snatch victory from PBC’s grasp.

They will need to retain their concentration for the entire game today as they face a Rockwell College side who will be full of confidence following their triumph last time out.

While Pres knew they would have another chance to reach the last four whatever happened against Christians, for Rockwell only a win against Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí would suffice otherwise they would have been eliminated.

Inspired by two tries from Ireland U18 Schools squad member Jack Ryan as well as a try and four conversions from Kian O’Reilly, the Tipperary school made a statement of intent with an emphatic 38-0 success. It will be a tough battle between PBC and Rockwell with St Munchin’s lying in wait for the winner.

Crescent Captain Conalll Henchy holding the Garrett Fitzgerald trophy aloft after their victory over PBC in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Thomond Park, Limerick. Picture Dan Linehan
Crescent Captain Conalll Henchy holding the Garrett Fitzgerald trophy aloft after their victory over PBC in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Thomond Park, Limerick. Picture Dan Linehan

Then in the other quarter final, Champions Crescent College Comprehensive will be looking to keep their hopes of retaining the title alive when they meet Ardscoil Rís at Thomond.

This will be another all-Limerick clash that is sure to bring plenty of local fans to the home of Munster rugby.

Crescent will be looking to build on their 36-29 victory over Bandon Grammar School over a fortnight ago while Ardscoil will be hoping to show improvement from their 19-10 loss to St Munchin’s that same afternoon with Christians set to face the victors.

Today’s fixtures

Quarter final 1: Presentation Brothers College vs Rockwell College, Musgrave Park, 2pm.

Quarter final 2: Ardscoil Rís vs Crescent College Comprehensive, Thomond Park, 2.30pm.

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

