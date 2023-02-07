Donal Lenihan: Practicing fine detail gives Ireland and France the edge 

There’s nowhere quite like Cardiff on the morning of a Welsh international. And that’s before you ever arrive at the Principality Stadium.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Due to Covid, it’s been four long years since we last savoured the Welsh capital. You quickly forget just how special these Six Nations encounters are and the manner in which this unique tournament sets the pulses racing.

Any doubts about the support from within, given the fallout from the toxic working conditions exposed within the WRU headquarters, were quickly dispelled walking around St. David’s shopping centre on Saturday morning.

From little kids to elderly couples, the Welsh colours were everywhere to be seen. You just couldn’t escape the feeling that the Welsh rugby public were in an expectant mood.

The reason for that? The return of Warren Gatland. Radio and television was awash with former internationals backing their charges to cause an upset against the game's number one ranked side based primarily on the return of the “chosen one”.

That coupled with a sequence of great results in Europe by the Ospreys, against French champions Montpellier and their English counterparts Leicester Tigers, drove expectation levels sky high.

When it comes to Wales, Gatland has always had the Midas touch. From his very first game in charge, against England in Twickenham at the outset of the 2008 Six Nations, he has delivered unlikely results for the Welsh public.

For that opening game, he choose 13 Ospreys in his starting team. The outsiders were Cardiff open side Martin Williams and Scarlets Mark Jones on the wing. Now Gatland’s team manager, Williams says the only reason he and Jones made the starting line up that day was that a New Zealander, Marty Holah, and Ireland’s Tommy Bowe occupied those positions for the Ospreys.

At one stage in that game England led Wales by 19-6 and wasted a clear try scoring opportunity to put the game to bed. Somehow, Wales recovered to win 19-26, their first triumph over the English at Twickenham in 20 years and went on to deliver a Grand Slam.

When Liam Williams dotted down early in the second half to reduce Ireland’s sizable 24-point interval lead and then almost followed up with another from a five metre lineout, my mind flashed back to that Twickenham result. Surely, Gatland couldn’t...

Even if Welsh captain Ken Owens hadn’t relieved the pressure with a crooked throw, this Irish team was just to good too enable that happen against a Welsh XV rapidly running out of time with several outstanding servants beginning to look beyond the point of no return.

Just as he did with Ireland over 20 years ago, I suspect Gatland will promote a number of a promising young, emerging, Welsh players over the course of this campaign having lost so comprehensively last time out. His mind will reflect on the impact the promotion of John Hayes, Simon Easterby, Peter Stringer, Ronan O'Gara and Shane Horgan had on Irish rugby all those years ago and encourage him to repeat history.

After Ireland’s at times clinical display last Saturday, his mind will also reflect on the journey Irish rugby has taken over that 20 year period to the point where they could travel to his native New Zealand last summer and bank a very rare series win over the All Blacks.

All the pressure was on Gatland’s counterpart Andy Farrell on weekend one. By Gatland’s own admission, Wales had a free shot, with any logical analysis pointing to a win for the visitors.

With all teams conscious of getting off to a good start in an effort to generate that all important early momentum, the opening round of this tournament has so often proved a cagey affair, with teams playing within themselves in an effort not to lose as opposed to going all out for the win.

Nobody told Ireland that. The way they set out their stall from the off, with a clinical try within the opening phases of play, for all intents and purposes, the game was over by half-time. Unlike 2008, Gatland knows there’s no quick fix available to him to address the many shortcomings facing Welsh rugby. He will earn his salary this time round.

Ireland’s performance in the opening 30 minutes was fascinating to watch. The precision, accuracy and clear understanding of their individual and collective roles enabled them to hit the ground seamlessly. Wales knew what was coming but were incapable of stopping it.

From the moment Liam Williams failed to clear his lines from James Lowe’s delicately placed left-footed punt and was chopped down by a voracious chase, Ireland established field position in the Welsh twenty two.

That was the first mistake from the Welsh. From the attacking line out Ireland shifted into a familiar routine, one they’ve been perfecting in training over the last year. In that timeframe Ireland’s ability to eke out yards in contact has improved significantly.

Where once there was an over-reliance on CJ Stander to get over the gain line, the responsibility is now shared by multiple explosive carriers in Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Caelan Doris. Added to the mix is the additional carrying power but, of even greater significance, superb feet from Dan Sheehan and Josh Van Der Flier which continually shift the point of contact.

That initial go forward is aided further by a powerful latch, with no player left to grind out those all important yards after contact on their own. Contrast that to Jac Morgan’s effort to get over the Irish line only to be held up magnificently by Porter.

Had Morgan enjoyed the latching support that Doris and Ryan had when powering over for those two crucial early tries, Wales would also have scored. This Irish squad enjoys so much familiarity that those fine details are well established and embedded at this stage.

It makes such a difference against international opponents who enjoy nothing like that understanding. In removing their head coach nine months out from the World Cup, England and Wales are asking a lot of Steve Borthwick and Gatland to achieve that type of cohesiveness.

It’s no coincidence that the other side building that level of detail and understanding is the French who, under Fabian Galthie, Shaun Edwards and Raphael Ibanez are over three years down the track on their ultimate goal of delivering a World Cup on home soil later this year.

What we saw unfold in Rome last weekend was an all-too-rare deviation from the clinical rugby that saw France unbeaten throughout 2022 as they, just about, registered a 14th win on the trot.

I couldn’t believe what was unfolding at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. If the Italians had a more accomplished set of half backs, they would have won the game. Even then they had an opportunity off the very last play but lacked composure and blew it.

The French indiscipline in conceding a whopping 18 penalties along with some unusually poor defending left them badly exposed. Edwards was visibly seething with that and there’s bound to be a reaction in the championship's pivotal game in Dublin on Saturday.

Subconsciously, did the French have Ireland in the back of their minds when they took to the field in Rome? We’re about to find out.