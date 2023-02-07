Richard Wigglesworth to join Steve Borthwick’s England coaching team

Richard Wigglesworth will join England’s coaching team at the end of the season (Nigel French/PA)

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 14:26
Duncan Bech

England have recruited two more coaches from Leicester as Steve Borthwick continues to assemble his management team.

On the day it was confirmed Richard Cockerill would step down at the end of the Guinness Six Nations to join Montpellier, the Rugby Football Union announced the appointment of interim Tigers boss Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters.

Wigglesworth joins as an assistant coach, most likely overseeing the attack which is currently being directed by Nick Evans, while Walters will become head of strength and conditioning in the wake of Jon Clarke’s departure.

Both men will join the England set-up at the end of the season.

It lifts the number of coaches taken from Gallagher Premiership champions Leicester to four with Borthwick and his number two Kevin Sinfield also prised away from Welford Road.

EnglandPlace: UK
<p>GREAT ENTERTAINERS: Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello offloads to Ange Capuozzo. Pic: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama</p>

Argument for Eight Nations will grow if rugby gospel wants to be spread

READ NOW

