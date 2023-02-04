Van der Merwe runs over England to claim memorable Calcutta Cup win for Scots

Thrilling opening day win for Gregor Townsend as South African-born winger claims two superb tries
Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 18:49
Duncan Bech, Twickenham

Six Nations: England 23 Scotland 29.

THE Steve Borthwick era as England head coach began with a dramatic defeat in the Calcutta Cup match as a brilliant brace of tries from Duhan van der Merwe claimed the five points for Scotland at Twickenham.

Gregory Twonsend's men claimed the opening try in the 15th minute through Huw Jones. A clever kick from midfield partner Sione Tuipulotu opened up England's defence and Jones raced clear to pounce on the loose ball, with Finn Russell adding the extras to make it 7-0.

England responded well to the early setback, culminating in Max Malins claiming the opening try of the Borthwick era.

Following incessant home pressure, Marcus Smith exploited the space with a high, cross-field kick, allowing the diving Malins to finish in the right corner and register his first international score.

Farrell was off target with the conversion, leaving Scotland 7-5 ahead.

Scotland stretched their lead to 12-5 just before the half-hour mark courtesy of stunning solo try from van Der Merwe.

The Edinburgh wing collected the ball just inside his own and held off five England tackles en route to crossing.

Russell's conversion attempt came back off the left post.

Malins claimed his second try of the afternoon to bring England within touching distance at 12-10 behind just before the interval.

Quick ball to the right wing stretched the Scottish defence and Malins sidestepped the exposed Stuart Hogg before touching down.

Van der Merwe weaves his way through the England cover to score a marvellous second Scottish try. 
Farrell was once again off target with the extras but the England skipper swiftly recovered to slot over a straightforward penalty, which put the hosts 13-12 in front at the end of an opening period which left Borthwick with plenty to ponder.

Having taken the lead for the first time in the match with the final action of the first half, England stretched their advantage in the 48th minute.

Ellis Genge burrowed over to break Scottish resistance, before Farrell registered his first successful conversion of the afternoon to put the home side 20-12 ahead.

But the cushion did not last long as Scotland scrum-half Ben White dived over at the other end minutes later, with Russell's conversion bringing Townsend's men back to within a single point.

England remained a point ahead at 23-22 with just over 20 minutes to play after Farrell and Russell exchanged penalties.

MAXIMUM IMPACT: England's Max Malins goes on to score their second try at Twickenham
Scotland regained the advantage with six minutes remaining after Van Der Merwe burst through a host of England tackles wide on the left to touch down his second try.

Russell nailed a tricky conversion to put Scotland 29-23 in front. And the Scots dug in defensively as Jamie Ritchie won a ruck penalty to retain the Calcutta Cup with a memorable win.

ENGLAND: F Steward; M Malins, J Marchant, O Farrell (capt), O Hassell-Collins; M Smith, J van Poortvliet; E Genge, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, O Chessum, L Ludlam, B Curry, A Dombrandt.

Replacements: J Walker, M Vunipola, D Cole, N Isiekwe, B Earl, B Youngs, O Lawrence, A Watson.

SCOTLAND: S Hogg; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; P Schoeman, G Turner, WP Nel, R Gray, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie (capt), L Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: F Brown, J Bhatti, S Berghan, J Gray, J Dempsey, G Horne, B Kinghorn, C Harris. 

