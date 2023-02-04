Cardiff ratings: Keenan and Sheehan impressive but Doris soars highest of all

WALES.

Liam Williams: Scored a try and was one of Wales' best players, although he blotted his copybook through a second-half yellow card. 7/10

Josh Adams: A quiet all-round game for the Cardiff wing as Wales suffered a comprehensive home defeat. 5

George North: Seemed to suffer a couple of leg knocks during the second half, although he kept battling away. 6

Joe Hawkins: Only the Ospreys centre's second cap, yet it was another assured display by a player with a bright future. 7

Rio Dyer: Wales' major attacking threat, he was a danger every time he received the ball in threatening positions. 8

Dan Biggar: A typically resilient effort from the Wales fly-half, but his efforts could not spark the home side. 6

Tomos Williams: The scrum-half was unable to make his mark on the contest, spending too much of it on the back foot. 5

Gareth Thomas: The Ospreys prop shone defensively, although it proved a tough afternoon for Wales in the set-piece. 6

Ken Owens: Captained Wales for the first time but his team's lineout failed to function, particularly during a miserable first-half display. 5

Tomas Francis: Went off at half-time after appearing to suffer an injury, and he was replaced by Dillon Lewis. 5

Adam Beard: Wales' lineout unravelled from an early stage, and he could make little impact. 5

Alun Wyn Jones: The 37-year-old gave it everything, but it was not his nor Wales' day. 5

Jac Morgan: Went close to scoring a first-half try, and he made some impressive contributions. 7

Justin Tipuric: Could do little to halt Ireland's first-half dominance as the visiting back-row excelled. 6

Taulupe Faletau: Strong defensively but the Welsh back row was bossed at key times by Ireland's breakaway trio. 6

Replacements: Wales head coach Warren Gatland rang the changes after half-time, with flanker Tommy Reffell and wing Alex Cuthbert showing up strongly. 6

IRELAND

Hugo Keenan: The Leinster man was named the official player of the match and it was well merited with a highly accomplished display across the piece. Has made the 15 jersey his own. 8.

Mack Hansen: Displayed some deft touches with ball in hand, and Wales had to mark him closely. Made a key second half tackle as Wales threatened off a loss Sexton kick. 7

Garry Ringrose: Strong all-round performance that was highlighted by a crunching tackle on Dan Biggar. Indeed his defensive work was exemplary all-round once again. 7

Stuart McCloskey: Ireland's go-to player in the first half and he did not disappoint with his powerful running. Eventually made way for Bundee Aki but fully justified his inclusion 7

James Lowe: Scored an interception try and repeatedly tested Wales' defence through his pace and elusiveness. 8.

Johnny Sexton: Probably the 37-year-old Ireland captain's farewell Six Nations appearance in Cardiff, was mostly assured but did take a bang to the head which necessitated his removal. 7

Conor Murray: A late call-up for the injured Jamison Gibson-Park, and he took the opportunity with aplomb to show that yes, he's still got plenty to offer in a World Cup year. 7.

Andrew Porter: Made a try-saving tackle on Jac Morgan, although his discipline at times let him down. 7.

Dan Sheehan: Outrageously good footwork for a front row, delivering another impressive performance, which combined strong set-piece work with open field gains. 8.

Finlay Bealham: Took over from an injured Tadhg Furlong, and he was an assured presence throughout. 7

Tadhg Beirne: Suffered a early injury, but he provided a typical hard-working presence at the coalface. 7.

James Ryan: The game's dominant lineout forward, he also scored a try that highlighted a top-class contribution. 8.

Peter O'Mahony: Showed all his experience and know-how once more in the most competitive area of the pitch. Top attitude. 7

Josh van der Flier: The world player of the year dived over for the fourth bonus-point try and looked every inch the class act he is. 8.

Caelan Doris: Another man on the match contender surely? Outstanding performance from the Ireland eight that included a try and towering contributions in attack and defence. 9.

Replacements: Ross Byrne provided comforting assurance to quell the Welsh storm, the front row trio of Kilcoyne, Herring, and Tom O’Toole all got minutes, as did Jack Conan. But Connacht's Bundee Aki made the most eye-catching contributions when introduced on the hour. 7