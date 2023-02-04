Sharks circle for the Wheelers

If you see three sharks in the water off Cork’s Fountainstown Beach on Sunday afternoon, do not be alarmed, it will be Rebel Wheelers Teresa Dineen and Olivia Keating doing their bit for Irish Wheelchair Rugby.

Dineen, Keating and long-term Rebel Wheelers supporter Orla Friery are set for a sea swim in shark costumes on Sunday at 2pm from the Cork beach to help raise funds their sport. The money will go towards helping support the Cork-based Rebel Wheelers and other wheelchair rugby clubs to help fund getting to any tournaments Ireland will enter in the coming year.