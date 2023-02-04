Gatland's back: Will Warrenball work in 2023?

Immediately after the Welsh rugby union confirmed Warren Gatland’s return, Jamie Roberts couldn’t resist. “Thought everyone hated Warrenball?” he asked on social media. A resolute label around the coach’s neck, for better and for worse.

Roberts personified the style, his enormous frame bullocking over the gain line could be emblazoned on the Warrenball crest. What does it even mean? Gatland can’t stand it. When it was brought up during a 2017 Lions Tour press conference, he perceived it as a jibe.

"Look, a few years ago Brian Smith coined a phrase 'Warrenball' and I don't know whether that was because he was jealous of how much success we had. We had a group of players who came through Wales at the time who ended up being pretty big, physical players.

"The modern game of rugby is about getting across the gain line, trying to get front-foot ball and playing to space if that is possible.”

Countless articles have analysed the tactical makeup of Warrenball. To truly understand how his coaching philosophy grew you have to start at the roots. He described his first exposure to the sport in Hamilton as an exaggerated form of British Bulldog. 15 vs 15, children honey-potting around the ball and running as hard as they could whenever they got their hands on it.

The common summation of his playing career is that Gatland played 17 non-international matches for the All Blacks, but never won a cap because of the consistency of starting hooker Sean Fitzpatrick. The rare benefit is what that did for him as a coach.

“I look on it as a positive. I played behind a great player, it made me reflect on myself. What could I do to enhance the team and observe,” he said during one of his more sincere interviews, conducted with the 1014 YouTube channel in 2019.

“Sometimes you see superstars as players, they don’t actually know why they are superstars. They don’t understand the process of going through it and improving all the time, looking at all the aspects of the team. Sometimes guys sitting on the bench end up making better coaches. That is my experience. Sitting on the fringes, look and elevate.”

His captain at the time was Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford, who never lost a Test in that role. Under his leadership, they started to use the ‘Ka Mate’ haka to set the tone. Previously it was only performed before matches in other parts of the world. They used it before home games and with more attitude, more aggression.

Excellence was the expectation and Shelford made it known when they fell short. Gatland carried that with him. In Galway he enforced fines and a dress code. If players were late for the bus before an away game, they left without them. Gatland had been a teacher on the north island of New Zealand. That defined his coaching career.

“We realised from the get-go that this guy had something special,” says Galwegians stalwart Joe Healy, his assistant coach then and friend now. “He wasn’t just technically excellent; he was also a great man-manager.

“He never raised his voice once. Never any hysterics or anything. He’d eyeball you if he needed to, quietly and spell it out. But there was never ever any shouting and roaring. That just isn’t his methodically.

“He was a coach you wanted to perform for. You wanted his respect. Sometimes a raised eyebrow would do.”

At Galwegians, he went back to basics because basic is where they were at. Gatland is not averse to rugby’s new age. During his previous stint with Wales, Rhys Long was a loyal lieutenant before joining the English FA as head of performance analysis and insight. The 59-year-old knows when to bring simplicity and always prioritises clarity. No, they are not the same thing.

‘The human factor’ is where he comes into his own and what Warrenball should be known for. Gatland is a realist, the perfect people appraiser. In order to determine what a squad can do the first step is establishing what they can’t. His Connacht used a 13-man lineout to bamboozle the Wallabies. As a player with Waikato, he planned and called ‘Willie Away’ against the Lions in 1993, a line-out peel named after All Black captain Wilson Whineray. They scored from it after 90 seconds and were victorious 38-10.

“This whole Warrenball thing gives an impression of bish, bash, wallop. It is not,” stresses Healy.

“There is so much more going on. But fundamentally, if you can’t control the ball, can’t move it forward in your possession, you are going to be in trouble. If people want to call that Warrenball, so be it. I don’t see how any rugby team don’t have to resort to that from time to time.”

Gatland took over an Irish outfit in the middle of the Five Nations with morale on the floor. One of his first acts was to invite the Irish public to send well-wishing faxes. Thousands arrived and they were all hung around the team hotel.

Team spirit was the most prized currency. Amidst all the well-published missteps that followed by the Union and by the coaching ticket, he later pointed to one telling selection decision that he regretted.

“One of the mistakes I made early on, I didn’t understand the Munster element and what that brought to the Irish team. Sometimes you picked players from Leinster or Ulster who might have been better players, but they didn’t have the heart a Munster player brought.”

Managing off-field crises has been a constant feature. Gatland was the Irish boss when former international Neil Francis used his column in the Sunday Tribune to claim since 1988 some players have taken illegal performance-enhancing drugs. As head coach he engaged in tediously drawn-out negotiations for a new scrum machine all the while watching ex-presidents splash out on lavish hotel stays during Six Nations trips to Rome.

At Wasps, he took over a club bottom of the table and led them to three titles in a row and a famous Heineken Cup win. Flanker Johnny O’Connor was one of his dependables. Once Gatland told the local press that the Galway native was the perfect replacement for Neil Black in the Three Lions backrow. O’Connor laughs about it now. His stock response at the time was ‘no comment’ but there was never any chance he’d represent England.

“It is not really about some overarching Warrenball, it is how you utilise players,” the current Connacht strength and conditioning coach says.

“That Lions tour with South Africa was a game of chess. You are trying to manage through it. Look at rugby at the time.

“We’d some stats around the URC, the team that kicked the most last year won the most matches. That was the number one stat out of everything. Carries made, dominant collisions, this study was of 90 games. You are dealing with a team who kick a lot, waiting for you to make a mistake. If you play too much ball, they can squeeze and open you up.

“Environmentally, I found Warren one of the best. How do you gel people together? Get everyone to buy in. Pure value, showing players they care. He can be a hard taskmaster, but his man-management is brilliant.

“He can manufacture a togetherness, get a performance out of Wales no one else would expect.”

In 2007, Gatland took over a Wales side that had finished fifth in the Six Nations and failed to get out of their group in the World Cup. Once again, he stripped it back and built up. They would work ferociously hard, kicking in field, blitzing in defence and outlasting opponents. The group had a leaderboard to track who logged the most extra training and incentivised extra analysis sessions.

All the while, Gatland weaponised the chip on his shoulder. Before they played Munster in the 2004 Heineken Cup, there were plenty of dressing room references to the manner of his Irish exit. After they won Lawrence Dallaglio sang loudly in the dressing room hallway ‘there’s only one Warren Gatland.’ His feelings for his successor Eddie O’Sullivan are apparent in his book, Pride and Passion, still intense nearly two decades later.

For all of his jokes post-reappointment, in his autobiography, Jamie Roberts claimed Gatland told him he was sick to death of the constant ‘Warrenball’ references and wanted to get the press off his back. That is why the centre was going to be omitted. At no stage has Gatland ever veered clear of the darkness. Instead, he taps into it. Harnesses it.

What does that mean for his return to Wales? Well, just look at the complexion of his prior success and look at the raw materials afforded to him now. A rescue act? His forte.

The experience of Dan Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, George North, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, 638 caps combined, with an injection of physical youth in the likes of Joe Hawkins. A ramshackle organisation and low national morale. First up, Ireland at home. A cause individually and collectively. Perfect.