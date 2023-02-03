Six Nations team guide: France

FRANCE

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Home: Stade de France, Paris

If they were a movie title they’d be… Beauty and the Beast

World Ranking: 2 2022 Test Record: P10 W10

Highlight reel: The Grand Slam, a first in 12 years, delivered in front of a rapturous crowd at Stade de France which put in motion a triumphant year for Les Bleus a year out from a World Cup on home soil.

6N Odds: Outright: 7/4 Grand Slam: 7/2

Last time out: Champions P5 W5

Oscar-winning performance: Grand Slam 2002, 2004, 2010, 2022 Rotten tomato: Wooden Spoon 2013 Head coach: Fabien Galthie (start date 2020) - P15 W12 L3 Win Rate: 80% If he was a screen character? Simba (The Lion King) – restoring pride to the kingdom and reviving the circle of life.

Captain: Antoine Dupont, (since 2022) P5 W5 Win Rate: 100.00%

Who would play him in a biopic? Christian Bale – a master of his craft, convincing in every performance

Most appearances: 39 - Imanol Harinordoquy (2002-12) and Gael Fickou (2013-current)

Most points: 217 - Dimitri Yachvili (2003-12); Current: 90 - Romain Ntamack

Most tries: 11 - Vincent Clerc (2003-13); Current: 9 – Damian Penaud

A-lister: Gregory Alldritt, the powerhouse La Rochelle No.8 not just instrumental in setting the giant French pack’s physical tone but a wonderful ball player.

A Star Is Born? With Gabin Villiere, one of last year’s breakout stars, returning to fitness, Lyon wing Ethan Dumortier will be looking to transfer his form as the French Top 14’s leading try scorer onto the international stage.

New cast members… There are eight uncapped players in the defending champions’ squad, including two 19-year-olds - Bordeaux wing/full-back Louis Bielle-Biarrey and English-born Pau centre Emilien Gailleton, last season’s France Under-20s captain.

Scrum-half duo Léo Coly of Montpellier and Racing 92’s Nolann Le Garrec are in a race to provide bench back up for Antoine Dupont while there is another uncapped centre in Stade Francais’s Julien Delbouis. Bordeaux full-back Romain Buros and Lyon wing Ethan Dumortier have also received call-ups while La Rochelle flanker Paul Boudehent is the sole forward among the recruits.

Failed the audition… There’s no room in Fabien Galthie’s squad for wing Teddy Thomas while Coly and Le Garrec’s selections to replace injured number nines Lucu and Couiloud have come at the expense of Baptiste Serin. Front-row trio Camile Chat, Dorian Aldegheri and Demba Bamba also miss out.

Broke a leg? Hooker Peato Mauvaka, centre Jonathan Danty and lock Cameron Woki are significant losses to injury while France have also had to look for scrum-half back-up for Dupont with both Maxime Lucu and Baptiste Couiloud also ruled out.

Potential milestones: Wing Damian Penaud is just two tries off equalling Vincent Clerc’s France-leading 11 Six Nations tries, with centre Gael Fickou on eight.

Donal Lenihan's verdict: A challenging fixture schedule will tell Fabian Galthie everything he needs to know about where this talented and evolving French squad sits eight months out from hosting the World Cup.

Galthie has built impressive depth to his squad having left most of his front-liners at home for successive test series against Australia and Japan in 2021 and 2022. The loss of best centre Jonathan Danty on top of the premature retirement of fellow centre Virimi Vakatawa on health grounds, along with the athleticism of second row Cameron Waki and a handful of hookers will test that depth to the full.

Galthie’s most significant challenge will arrive in Dublin next weekend. France were unbeaten throughout 2022 but will be wary of the Irish. Whoever wins in Dublin will be crowned champions.

6N SQUAD: Forwards (24): C Baille (Toulouse), D Priso (Toulon), R Wardi (La Rochelle) ; U Atonio (La Rochelle), S Falatea (Bordeaux-Bègles), M Haouas (Montpellier), G Barlot (Castres), T Baubigny (Toulon), J Marchand (Toulouse), B Chalureau (Montpellier), T Flament (Toulouse), R Taofifenua (Lyon), T Lavault (La Rochelle), P Willemse (Montpellier), T Jolmès (Bordeaux-Bègles), G Alldritt (La Rochelle), A Bécognée (Montpellier), D Cretin (Lyon), F Cros (Toulouse), A Jelonch (Toulouse), S Macalou (Stade Français), C Ollivon (Toulon), Y Camara (Montpellier), P Boudehent (La Rochelle) Backs (18): A Dupont (Toulouse), N Le Garrec (Racing 92), L Coly (Montpellier), A Hastoy (La Rochelle), M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), R Ntamack (Toulouse), J Delbouis (Stade Français), G Fickou (Racing 92), E Gailleton (Pau), Y Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles), P-L Barassi (Toulouse), R Buros (Bordeaux-Bègles), M Jaminet (Toulouse), M Lebel (Toulouse), D Penaud (Clermont), T Ramos (Toulouse), E Dumortier (Lyon), L Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Bègles).