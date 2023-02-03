Australian rugby great Giteau hangs up boots aged 40

Giteau was at the time enjoying a stellar spell with French club Toulon but with the national side's fortunes at a low ebb then-Australia head coach Michael Cheika argued they must change their ban on selecting players who played abroad.
Australian rugby great Giteau hangs up boots aged 40

2015 GLORY: Matt Giteau with his son Levi. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 11:38

Matt Giteau has announced he is retiring aged 40 after a career in which he won 103 caps, but he may be remembered more for 'Giteau's Law' which was key to the Wallabies reaching the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

Giteau was at the time enjoying a stellar spell with French club Toulon but with the national side's fortunes at a low ebb then-Australia head coach Michael Cheika argued they must change their ban on selecting players who played abroad.

Cheika succeeded in pushing through a change that covered players with 60 caps or more, so Giteau and his fellow Toulon team-mate Drew Mitchell made the World Cup squad.

Both played pivotal roles as Australia reached the final where they gave New Zealand a run for their money at Twickenham -- even though they lost Giteau inside half an hour to a head knock -- before the All Blacks prevailed 34-17 at Twickenham.

Giteau retired from Test rugby the following year but carried on playing at club level -- his last side was the now defunct American outfit LA Giltinis.

"It's been such an amazing experience (and) one that I will miss but I have milked this game and the contracts dry," Giteau wrote on social media.

"Half my life spent playing this great game professionally and traveling the world getting to do it."

Giteau -- who was also part of the Wallabies squad that lost to England in the 2003 World Cup final -- won three European Cups and a Top 14 title as part of a star-studded squad in a six-year spell at Toulon.

He thanked his family for following him round the globe.

"Special mention to my wife and kids who sacrifice so much for me to prepare and play for so long," he wrote.

"Moving countries, schools, and away from friends so that I could continue to play (and) chase my dreams.

"Huge thanks to my parents also, who have travelled the world to support me and the sacrifices they made for me to actually make a career out of this sport."

David Pocock, another of the standout players from the 2015 World Cup campaign, paid Giteau a handsome tribute on social media.

"Magician on the field and awesome teammate, husband and father off the field," said Pocock.

"One of the greats. Loved watching you play for the Wallabies while I was at school, then getting to play alongside you (and) then watching you from the couch still carving up after I'd retired," added the 34-year-old.

© Agence France-Presse

More in this section

Ange Capuozzo celebrates with fans after the game 19/3/2022 Six Nations team guide: Italy 
James Ryan makes his way to the team shot 1/2/2023 Six Nations team guide: Ireland
England Rugby Training - Honda England Rugby Performance Centre - Wednesday January 25th Six Nations team guide: England
<p>LIVEWIRE: Italy’s Ange Capuozzo celebrates. ©INPHO/Giuseppe Fama</p>

Crowley: France pose 'big challenge' for Italy star Capuozzo 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.341 s