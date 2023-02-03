Six Nations team guide: Ireland

IRELAND

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

Home: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

If they were a movie title they’d be…. The Fast and the Furious

World Ranking: 1

2022 Test Record: P11 W9 L2

Highlight reel: Triple Crown winners, Historic series win in New Zealand, clean sweep in November Tests

6N Odds: Outright: 5/4 fav Grand Slam: 3/1 Triple Crown: 11/8

Last time out: 2nd - W4 L1

Oscar-winning performance: Grand Slam 2009, 2018

Rotten tomato: 5th, 2013

Head coach: Andy Farrell (start date 2020) P15 W10 L5. Win Rate: 66.7%

If he was a screen character, who would he be? Danny Ocean (Ocean’s Eleven) – cunning mastermind corrals a team of specialists to execute a complex and stylish plan

Captain: (2020) Johnny Sexton P12 W9 L3 Win Rate: 75%

Who would play him in a biopic? Colin Farrell – renaissance man taking his craft to new levels.

Most appearances: 65 - Brian O’Driscoll (2000-14); Current: 56 - Johnny Sexton

Most points: 557 - Ronan O’Gara (2000-13); Current: 531 - Johnny Sexton

Most tries: 26 - Brian O’Driscoll (2000-14); Current: 14 - Keith Earls

A-lister: Josh van der Flier – World Rugby Player of the Year, enough said.

A Star Is Born? Jack Crowley – Munster fly-half on a steep upward trajectory that earned him two senior caps in November, including a first start in the victory over Australia.

New cast members: Jamie Osborne – the versatile Leinster back is the only uncapped member of this Ireland squad, pencilled in as an inside centre but also capable of playing full-back, outside centre and on the wing.

Failed the audition… No place this time for another Munster number 10 in Joey Carbery, whose place behind first-choice fly-half Sexton has gone to the captain’s Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne.

Broke a leg? Centre Robbie Henshaw is on course to return from a wrist injury but wing Andrew Conway has not played this season following knee surgery.

Pending lifetime achievement awards: Keith Earls is on 98 caps, James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Dave Kilcoyne are all on 48 and Garry Ringrose 47; while Sexton starts the 2023 campaign just 26 points short of matching Ronan O’Gara’s championship-leading total of 557 Six Nations points.

Donal Lenihan's verdict: Having been part of Joe Schmidt’s all-conquering, Grand Slam management team in 2018, Farrell will be mindful of what followed. Rated the No 1 side in the game heading into the 2019 Six Nations Championships, Ireland finished third courtesy of defeats to England and Wales. Ireland enter this one as favorites, just as they did four years ago. As a team, they never evolved and the opposition worked out that if they could stop Ireland’s continuity game they were in trouble.

Farrell must continue to improve and keep the opposition guessing. Having found a way to defeat New Zealand in a three-test series, after losing the opening test, Farrell has certainly delivered on that front.

They have a target on their back. A defeat would not be the end of the world. Winning it, having absorbed that lesson, would amount to a very decent outcome.

6N SQUAD: Backs (17): B Aki (Connacht), R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), K Earls (Munster), J Gibson Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), H Keenan (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster), J Osborne (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster) – captain; J Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards (20): R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), J McCarthy (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster).