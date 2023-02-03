'It's great for us, learning, adapting, making sure we build trust in others' - Bealham for Furlong not a worry for Farrell

Andy Farrell’s Ireland arrived in Cardiff on Thursday night with their head coach relishing the latest set of challenges his players will have to face if they are to beat Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The national team boss has long established himself as willing to embrace the adversity that Test rugby so often brings and is not afraid to manufacture some of his own if it means preparing his squad to succeed.

Farrell did exactly that by arranging extra games against the Maori All Blacks in New Zealand last summer and turning an already difficult three-Test series into a five-game tour.

It was meant to test the limits of his players’ endurance and adaptability and the results were wholly positive in the form of a historic series win against the All Blacks and a drawn rubber with the Maori that exposed several fringe members of the Ireland squad to high-calibre opposition.

At Quinta do Lago, as the Irish squad wrapped up its warm-weather training camp after eight days on Portugal’s Algarve, a fresh problem was served up with the absence of first-choice tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong ushering a first Guinness Six Nations start for his established deputy Finlay Bealham.

Furlong’s rehabilitation from a calf injury was deemed not quite complete by IRFU medical staff, just as a similar issue saw captain Johnny Sexton withdraw pre-kick-off against Australia last November with Farrell throwing rookie Munster fly-half Jack Crowley into the fire at number 10 just a week after his Test debut off the bench against Fiji.

It was a godsend for a head coach desperate to take his players to the next level.

"Exactly, yeah, it's great for us,” Farrell said of Connacht tighthead Bealham’s enforced promotion to the number three jersey.

"It's the same as Johnny pulling out of the last game. It's great for us, learning, adapting, making sure we build trust in others.

"That's absolutely key to building the strength of the squad with the year we've got ahead of us."

So too Farrell’s attitude regarding the Prinicipality Stadium roof.

Ireland have agreed with a Welsh request to have it closed, despite the move likely to create an even great racket from a sell-out home crowd at one of the most iconic and atmospheric stadia in world rugby. On his predecessor Joe Schmidt’s watch in 2019, Ireland had refused such a request as Wales went in search of a Grand Slam and the visitors had a shot at a title if they could spoil the party.

The roof stayed open, the heavens opened and Ireland struggled to get back on terms in the downpour once they fell behind, losing the game 25-7.

This time around? Bring it on, said Farrell, who also revealed his players had backed the decision, a year on from the collective shock to the system delivered to a relatively inexperienced squad, many of whom had been blooded in Test rugby behind closed doors, by a raucous Stade de France.

"It's nothing to do with the conditions, the head coach said. “We want to embrace it and learn from it, and keep progressing because it's certainly what's coming down the road.

"I don't know if what's coming down the road is going to be bigger and better, it will have to go some to beat the atmosphere in Cardiff, so these are the moments you relish, that you look forward to.

"Hopefully you walk into the stadium with a good, strong body language that says, 'this is where I want to be'. That's the next step for our lads.”