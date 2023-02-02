Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny out of Six Nations opener due to back problem

Experienced Cardiff back Liam Williams will replace Halfpenny in the number 15 shirt.
Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny out of Six Nations opener due to back problem
Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of the Six Nations clash against Ireland (David Davies/PA)
Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 13:00
Andrew Baldock

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday.

Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap and make a first Wales start for 19 months, but assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said he had suffered a back spasm and would miss the game.

Experienced Cardiff back Liam Williams will replace Halfpenny in the number 15 shirt.

Liam Williams will replace Leigh Halfpenny in the Wales team against Ireland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Williams missed Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series campaign this season because of injury, and has not started for his country since last summer’s South Africa tour.

Humphreys said: “Unfortunately, Leigh had a back spasm this morning and Liam will be playing.

“I think it’s more disappointing for him as a person. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable person.

“He has got to pick himself up again. You feel for him that he’s got to pull out at this late stage.

“Liam is good to go.”

<p>CHANCE TO IMPRESS: Stuart McCloskey. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Farrell keeps faith in McCloskey, Bealham starts amid Furlong injury trouble 

