Farrell keeps faith in McCloskey, Bealham starts amid Furlong injury trouble 

Andy Farrell has kept faith with Stuart McCloskey to continue the midfield role for Ireland he performed last November for Saturday’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff but Tadhg Furlong has not been passed fit to play.

First-choice tighthead prop Furlong had been a doubt with a calf injury when the head coach announced his 37-man squad a fortnight ago having not played for Leinster since December 3 and Ireland will start their championship campaign with matchday squad regular Finlay Bealham starting at number three for a first Six Nations start in an otherwise unchanged pack of forwards.

McCloskey’s retention at inside centre following three successive starts in last November’s Autumn Nations Series sees the Ulster midfielder partnering Garry Ringrose in the continuing absence of Robbie Henshaw, who is expected back from a wrist injury in the coming weeks.

Head coach had called up uncapped Leinster back Jamie Osborne to the squad alongside McCloskey and the experienced Bundee Aki as his inside centre options on their pre-championship training camp in Portugal’s Algarve.

Naming his team on Thursday at Quinta do Lago before the Ireland party flew to the Welsh capital ahead of their appointment at Principality Stadium, Farrell retained Ulster’s McCloskey for the job in which he impressed over three games in the Autumn Nations Series wins against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

It will be McCloskey’s 10th cap and first Six Nations appearance since his Test debut against England at Twickenham in 2016.

Johnny Sexton captains the side as he returns from a facial injury sustained on Leinster duty on January 1 to win his 110th Ireland cap in partnership with scrum-half and provincial team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park while there is a comeback on the left wing for James Lowe, who missed the November Tests due to a calf injury.

Bealham aside, Ireland will stick with the same pack that saw off Australia last time out in a less than convincing 13-10 win on November 19, Tom O’Toole moving onto the bench to fill the gap opened by Bealham’s promotion. Ross Byrne has held off Munster’s Jack Crowley to cover captain Sexton at fly-half with Conor Murray set to win his 101st Ireland cap as a potential replacement for Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Wales on Thursday confirmed that the Principality Stadium roof will be closed for Saturday’s game having gained Ireland’s agreement to take the game under cover.

IRELAND (v Wales): H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) - captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht).