No Ben Healy in Scotland squad for England clash

There is no place for Ben Healy in Scotland's matchday 23 for the Six Nations opener away to England on Saturday.
While Zander Fagerson has not been deemed ready to make the squad. The Glasgow prop has been sidelined since the start of December with a hamstring injury and forwards coach John Dalziel said on Tuesday he was in contention for the Calcutta Cup showdown.
However, Fagerson is clearly being saved for fixtures later in the tournament as he has not been included in the side for this weekend's match at Twickenham.
Edinburgh prop WP Nel, 36, has been included in the starting XV.
Other notable selections include Ben White starting at scrum-half, with Ali Price - the regular number nine - not even on the bench.
Glasgow's Kyle Steyn has beaten off competition from Blair Kinghorn and Sean Maitland to take the injured Darcy Graham's place on the wing.
Chris Harris - who starts on the bench - is a surprise omission from the XV, with Huw Jones taking over from the Gloucester centre.
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 96 caps 14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) 65 caps 9. Ben White (London Irish) 9 caps; 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 16 caps 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 30 caps 3. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 50 caps 4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 69 caps 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) - Vice Captain - 59 caps 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) - Captain - 36 caps 7. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps
16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps 17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps 18. Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps 19. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 72 caps 20. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps 21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps 22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps 23. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 39 caps