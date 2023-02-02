'It’s gone now. You don’t get it back' - Sexton not holding any Gatland grudges 

There will be two not three of the famous red jerseys taking pride of place on the walls of Johnny Sexton’s home but the Ireland captain does not look back in anger as he counts down to a Cardiff reunion this Saturday with the coach who denied him his chance of a third British & Irish Lions tour in 2021.

The veteran fly-half has recovered from the facial injury that threatened to delay his start to a 14th and probable final Guinness Six Nations championships of his storied career and looks set to captain Ireland against Warren Gatland’s Wales in Cardiff when Andy Farrell names his matchday squad for the Principality Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking on the day he trained without a mask for the first time since a clash of heads with Connacht’s Jarrad Butler on January 1 led to a surgical procedure and a month on the sidelines, Sexton was reacting to an admission from Gatland, newly reinstalled as Wales head coach after an almost four-year absence, that he had “probably got it wrong” in not taking the Irishman to South Africa two summers ago when he was Lions boss for the third tour in succession.

Yet the 37-year-old holds no grudges, even if it has disrupted his interior design plans.

“I don’t get to tackle him or I don’t get to do anything to him,” Sexton said on Wednesday. “I’m not playing against him, I’m playing against Wales.

“It’s his team obviously but look, what happened two years ago, it’s gone now. You don’t get it back. Of course, did it motivate me? Yeah.

"It gave me a bit of time to mull things over and go: ‘Do I want to go out like this or do I want to go out in two or three years’ time at the top?’ “It was gutting. I’d saved my Lions’ Test jerseys and we had them framed and I said to Laura (his wife) ‘I’m not putting them on the wall until the South African tour was over because I wanted the three tours together, but that’s life.

“Everyone has setbacks across all ways. You look at some lads. You look at someone of the calibre of Garry (Ringrose), he’s 28 and he’s never been on a Lions’ tour. Just with pure luck and injuries. I’ve been very lucky to go on two but you’ve got to take the motivation sometimes where you can.”

Sexton said an explanation of his omission had not been necessary from Gatland, whom he had chatted with at last week’s Six Nations launch in London, their first interaction since the 2021 Lions squad announcement.

“You don’t expect an explanation and I don’t like players when they give out about not getting feedback. You’ve got to go and look for feedback when you want, but the Lions is something that is an honour to get picked and I didn’t get the honour, which is what was chosen. It shouldn’t need an explanation, it should just be an honour or not.

“So, no, there were no calls or talks.”

More nostalgic memories also surfaced yesterday as Sexton spoke of his love for the Six Nations ahead of his 57th championship appearance for Ireland in cap number 110.

“I remember loads of games going to them. I don’t remember the details too much but I just remember being in the stadium for a Scotland game. I think Brian might have scored a hat-trick (2002, Ireland won 43-22). The Scottish guy beside me fell asleep for the game… I spent most of my time looking at him wondering why he was asleep. Whatever was in his flagon in his hip pocket might have had something to do with it.

“Memories like that… Keith Wood, I remember the excitement around when he got the ball. They were my earliest memories, yeah.” As a player, his love of the competiton has only been enhanced.

“That kind of atmosphere, the anticipation, the bus drives into the ground, the rivalries. It’s got everything really, doesn’t it? I’m as nervous this week as I was however many years ago, 2010.

“You don’t always get that with every competition so it’s very special. It’s hard to win, it’s hard to do well in. Every single game is tough, for each reason different and that’s what makes it so special.”

This Saturday promises to be special as well as Ireland bid for a first Six Nations win in Cardiff since 2013. Sexton leads a team on top of the world rankings and defending the Triple Crown they secured last year with home wins over Wales and Scotland either side of a victory in England.

Ireland are favourites for the title this time with home games against France and the English on the slate over the next eight weeks yet for all his team achieved in the last 12 months the fly-half is taking nothing for granted about this opening fixture.

“Well, again it’s something different coming at us on Saturday so we have to rise to the occasion again. It’s up there with one of the biggest tests in rugby.

“We went to Twickenham last year, they obviously got a red card which helped us in some ways but how tough it was even against 14, it’s a tough place to go and win away in Six Nations, which is why Grand Slams are so tough, why winning championships is so tough. You win or lose championships on the away games.”