Crescent College comprehensively defeat Christians to reach Munster Junior Schools Cup quarters

Crescent College Comprehensive 33 Christian Brothers College 26

Crescent College Comprehensive booked their place in the quarter-final of the Munster Junior Schools Cup, eventually winning the arm-wrestle with Christian Brothers Cork.

This was a superb advert for the schools game, played on the hallowed Thomond Park turf, which saw Crescent shade it, scoring five tries to Christians four.

A fast start, coupled with an incredible individual hour of rugby from Fionn Rowsome meant the Limerick men had too much for a CBC side who refused to let their dreams go easily.

Early tries from Ryan Scanlon and Gerry Joyce had Crescent 12-0 ahead after just five minutes. Rowsome’s line break allowed him to release Ryan Scanlon, who raced in beneath the posts.

Gerry Joyce then got in for another try on five minutes. He picked up a loose ball on halfway and had the quality to see off the chasing defender to strengthen their position.

Charlie O’Callaghan soon got Christians on the board, going over in the left corner after showing a fine turn of pace to get over the whitewash. Caleb McKinnie had made the initial burst, carrying for around 40 meters after taking a quick tap penalty inside his own half. He then converted superbly from the touchline for the extra two points.

It was an enjoyable and even contest for long periods, with the Crescent backline capable of providing some magic to open up their opponents. But their final score in the opening half came from the forwards.

Adedamola Obasa punished the Christians mistakes to push Crescent further clear at half-time. After a scrambled piece of defending, a knock-on allowed Crescent a five-meter scrum. Obasa had the strength to get over for his side's third, Rowsome’s conversion made it 19-7 at the interval.

Caleb McKinnie somehow got through the crowd of bodies for a second try for the Cork outfit, bringing them right back into the contest just 120 seconds after the restart. He added the conversion for a five-point deficit.

Back came Comp for a fourth try as Gavin Tobin waited patiently for his chance off a scrum. He grounded the ball which restored a healthy margin as CBC couldn’t handle Comps' multiple threats.

Sean Lavin brought some life into the CBC charge, getting in for his sides third try. Once more, a confident and competent conversion from McKinnie ensured a seven-point play. This brought it to 26-21 with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Rowsome then kicked an incredible 50/22. This lineout was well deployed by Michael O’Brien, who latched on to the back and crossed for a coach's dream – the perfect set-piece.

David MacCoitir got the final CBC try in the last minute, bringing it to 33-26, entering three minutes of stoppage time. They were unable to regain the territory or the ball, allowing Comp to end the contest.

Crescent Comp have won this competition seven times in all, with their most recent successes coming in 2010, 2011 and 2016. They now set up an all Limerick clash against the losers of St. Munchin’s and Castletroy College, who face-off on Thursday at the same venue.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: F Rowsome; G Joyce, R Scanlon, G Tobin, R Mullins; A Cleary, A Clery ; N O’Riordan ©, M O’Brien, C Enright, O Copley, T Shanahan; E Collins, A Clancy, A Obasa.

Replacements: L O’Grady, R Mangan, M Quinn, W Byrne, R Pereira Dos Santos.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: J Martin; R Cillinane, C Taylor, T Hannon, M O’Leary; C Mulvihill, C McKinnie; K Manley, C O’Callaghan, I Sexton, D MacCoitir, R O’Sullivan, S Healy, J O’Callaghan, M Manning.

Replacements: C O’Shea, C Quirke, C Wallace, H McCarthy, S Lavin, E Kilbride, M Keenan, S Haberlin, E Archer-Good, L Stewart.

Referee: N Condell (MAR).