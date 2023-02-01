Mallon kicks sees Clongowes past gutsy Terenure

Leinster Schools Senior Cup First Round:

Clongowes Wood College 17 Terenure College 15

A second-half penalty from Harry Mallon was the difference at Energia Park as Clongowes Wood College claimed a narrow victory over Terenure College in the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

In a lively opening, ‘Nure prop Adam Cooper and Clongowes back-row Dan Daly traded converted tries.

A Louis Moran place-kick subsequently edged the south Dubliners into the ascendancy before they suffered another setback with the concession of a penalty try on 23 minutes.

Yet with Carlos Montero Belard bagging a five-pointer off a line-out maul move, ‘Nure ultimately brought a 15-14 cushion into the interval.

Nevertheless, Clongowes - who include former Munster and Ireland scrum-half Tomas O’Leary amongst their coaching team - squeezed back in front with a 46th-minute effort off the kicking tee by Mallon.

A gutsy and determined ‘Nure fought admirably to swing the pendulum back in their favour, but Clongowes did just enough to keep their quest for a 10th Senior Cup title alive.

Scorers for Clongowes Wood College: Tries - D Daly, Penalty Try and Con. Pens - H Mallon. Cons - H Mallon.

Scorers for Terenure College: Tries - A Cooper, C Montero Belard. Pens - L Moran. Cons - L Moran.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: P Spillane; R Adams, H Roche Nagle, C McDonald, O O’Brien; H Mallon, T Murtagh; J Wyse, K Ugwueru, M Duggan; B Molloy, A Kelly; M Roche Nagle, D Collins, D Daly.

Replacements: M Doyle, A Hemeryck, L Murtagh, G Strickland, C Lysaght, J Moynihan, G Keane, B McCarthy.

TERENURE COLLEGE: J Kennedy; P Curry, T Costello, D Martin, J McCormack; C Lorin Gabriel, L Moran; A Cooper, K Byrne, O Storey; L Wardick, M Somerville; B Blaney, C Montero Belard, B Nolan.

Replacements: S Keegan, S McAllister, J Delaney, E Geraghty, M Murphy, D Cullinan, R King, S Horgan.

Referee: A Cole (LRR).