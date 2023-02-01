Mallon kicks sees Clongowes past gutsy Terenure

Clongowes did just enough to keep their quest for a 10th Leinster Senior Cup title alive.
Mallon kicks sees Clongowes past gutsy Terenure

2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup First Round, Energia Park, Dublin 1/2/2023

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 16:37
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

Leinster Schools Senior Cup First Round: 

Clongowes Wood College 17 Terenure College 15 

A second-half penalty from Harry Mallon was the difference at Energia Park  as Clongowes Wood College claimed a narrow victory over Terenure College in the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

In a lively opening, ‘Nure prop Adam Cooper and Clongowes back-row Dan Daly traded converted tries.

A Louis Moran place-kick subsequently edged the south Dubliners into the ascendancy before they suffered another setback with the concession of a penalty try on 23 minutes.

Yet with Carlos Montero Belard bagging a five-pointer off a line-out maul move, ‘Nure ultimately brought a 15-14 cushion into the interval.

Nevertheless, Clongowes - who include former Munster and Ireland scrum-half Tomas O’Leary amongst their coaching team - squeezed back in front with a 46th-minute effort off the kicking tee by Mallon.

A gutsy and determined ‘Nure fought admirably to swing the pendulum back in their favour, but Clongowes did just enough to keep their quest for a 10th Senior Cup title alive.

Scorers for Clongowes Wood College: Tries - D Daly, Penalty Try and Con. Pens - H Mallon. Cons - H Mallon.

Scorers for Terenure College: Tries - A Cooper, C Montero Belard. Pens - L Moran. Cons - L Moran.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: P Spillane; R Adams, H Roche Nagle, C McDonald, O O’Brien; H Mallon, T Murtagh; J Wyse, K Ugwueru, M Duggan; B Molloy, A Kelly; M Roche Nagle, D Collins, D Daly.

Replacements: M Doyle, A Hemeryck, L Murtagh, G Strickland, C Lysaght, J Moynihan, G Keane, B McCarthy.

TERENURE COLLEGE: J Kennedy; P Curry, T Costello, D Martin, J McCormack; C Lorin Gabriel, L Moran; A Cooper, K Byrne, O Storey; L Wardick, M Somerville; B Blaney, C Montero Belard, B Nolan.

Replacements: S Keegan, S McAllister, J Delaney, E Geraghty, M Murphy, D Cullinan, R King, S Horgan.

Referee: A Cole (LRR).

More in this section

Resolute Pres book Munster Junior Cup semi-final spot  Resolute Pres book Munster Junior Cup semi-final spot 
Jonathan Sexton 1/2/2023 Johnny Sexton declares himself fit for crucial Cardiff opener 
Gus McCarthy 31/1/2023 Ireland U20s name team for Six Nations opener
<p>AWESOME ROWSOME: Crescent College Crescent College's Fionn Rowsome taking on Pres recently. PIC CREDIT: ©INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Crescent College comprehensively defeat Christians to reach Munster Junior Schools Cup quarters

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.222 s