Resolute Pres book Munster Junior Cup semi-final spot 

Munster Schools Junior Cup round 2

PBC 27 Rockwell College 14

Cormac Bohan started and finished the scoring as his two tries sent Presentation Brothers College through to the semi-finals of the Munster Schools Junior Cup with a 13-point victory over Rockwell College.

The Tipperary school will return to face Ardscoil Rís at Musgrave Park in the quarter-final and they showed flashes of their potential in a game decided by Bohan’s breakaway second try with 15 minutes to go.

The first big chance came after a dozen minutes, Pres mauling into the opposition 22 before setting their backs loose.

Michael Browne was tackled into touch five metres short but Conor McLoughlin stole the Rockwell line-out (one of his five line-out takes in the first half). He gave it to Bohan who ran over the final defender to score, added to by centre Daniel Murphy’s conversion.

Rockwell hit back with line breaks from Danny Morris and Shane O’Brien setting the platform for Jonah McCarthy to cross for a try. Flanker Seán Kovacs converted. 7-7 after 15 minutes.

Both sides had almost identical tries disallowed in the following minutes. Both were crossfield kicks from out-half to no.14, Conor Moloney Ryan to Maximillian Fitzgerald for Rockwell, and Olan Healy to Browne for Pres. Both were ruled out for offside and brought back for penalty advantages.

Kovacs missed the posts for Rockwell, while Pres went the tap-and-go route. Their first charge resulted in Gavin Neville being sin-binned for offside. In the three minutes to half-time, Pres fully maximised their numerical advantage.

From their second tap-and-go penalty, Fionn O’Sullivan bashed his way over for a try. Murphy’s conversion slipped wide.

Then, from a line-out move, Joseph Healy made the hard yards for Tom Murray to crash over the line. Murphy’s conversion left it 19-7 at the break.

The first-half penalty count had been 7-1 in Pres’s favour but Rockwell were awarded the first three after the break as they built pressure. They tapped and went with all three and on the third attempt, Ian Ryan broke through to score. Kovacs converted to narrow the deficit to five.

A Murphy penalty made it a two-score game after a sniping run around the fringes from scrum-half Frankie Óg Sheahan, son of former Munster and Ireland hooker Frankie.

On 45 minutes, Pres had their fourth try. A Rockwell handling error was pounced upon by Bohan and he had enough gas in the tank to make it from inside his own half to the try-line in his final act of the game. Murphy’s missed conversion left it 27-14 entering the final quarter.

So it stayed, Pres with the majority of possession and territory but Rockwell coming closest to a late breakthrough when held up over the line, created by the speed and elusiveness of wingers Fitzgerald and Neville. Pres, resolute to the end, held out.

Scorers for PBC: Tries: C Bohan 2, F O’Sullivan, T Murray. Cons: D Murphy 2. Pen: D Murphy.

Scorers for Rockwell College: Tries: J McCarthy, I Ryan. Cons: S Kovacs 2.

PBC: S Clarke; M Browne, D Murphy, C Hill, D Mellerick; Olan Healy, F Óg Sheahan; S Sheehy, J Healy, F O’Sullivan; O Dillon, C Bruhn; C McLoughlin, C Bohan, T Murray.

Replacements: R Twomey, R Cahill, M Fitzgerald, D Ryan, R McFarlane O’Shea, Odhrán Healy, D O’Leary, L Neenan, B Kelleher, B O’Callaghan.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: J Stokes; M Fitzgerald, D McCarthy, D Morris, G Neville; C Moloney Ryan, A Russell; J Owens, R McMahon, I Ryan; B Phillips, S O’Brien; J McCarthy, S Kovacs, M Gutierrez.

Replacements: E Thompson, B Molumby, D Lambe, S Tooman, C O’Mahony, A O’Sullivan, K Barry, J Kelly, P Hanrahan, N Brennan.

Referee: C Dona (MAR).