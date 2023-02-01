Johnny Sexton declares himself fit for crucial Cardiff opener 

Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit to captain Ireland against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday after completing his recovery from a facial injury.

The veteran fly-half, who has not played since a clash of heads with Connacht’s Jarrad Butler on New Year’s Day left him requiring a minor surgical procedure, has been training with a mask to protect the injury as Ireland continue their preparations for the opening round of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations on Portugal’s Algarve.

The captain trained without it for the first time on Wednesday at Quinta do Lago and confirmed he was fit and ready to face the Welsh at Principality Stadium this weekend as he spoke of a successful warm-weather camp for the number one-ranked side in the world.

"All good, got through a couple of tough sessions in the last few days,” Sexton, 37, said. “So, all good.

"It's been good to have time together. A few years ago we came here before we played England at home (losing the opening round Six Nations game in 2019) and we had a bit of PTSD, but the few times we've been back we've managed to get better results so we enjoy coming here.

"We get to spend time together, on your day off you sit down together and there's no option to go home. You sit down and watch video together.

"It's been good in the last 10, 11 days to be together, then we get a bit of time off after the Wales game.

"It's a good balance."

Sexton, who starts his 14th Six Nations campaign on Saturday just 26 points behind all-time championship leader Ronan O’Gara’s mark of 557, acknowledged Ireland’s poor championship record in Cardiff with 2013 the last time a Six Nations victory was secured on Welsh soil. Their last visit, Andy Farrell’s first as head coach in 2021, saw Peter O’Mahony was sent off after 13 minutes in a 21-16 loss.

"There were close calls in 2015, 2017. In 2019, they were going for the Grand Slam and we were going for the Championship.

"I remember that day it was terrible weather-wise. They got an early score and we had to chase the game on a horrible day, it was one of the worst days we've had in green a lot of us.

"Then the last time, with Pete getting the red card, that made things difficult but we could have snuck away with a win.

"It's amazing to look back at all of these games and remember them so vividly, they're all so special.

"But it's a tough place to go. Ask any nation, England, Scotland - no one has that good a record.

"Even when we won there in 2013 we went on to finish last (on points, jointly with sixth-placed France) in the tournament, it doesn't guarantee you anything to get the win."