Ireland U20s name team for Six Nations opener

Head coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s team for the opening game of the U20 Six Nations against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday night.

Gus McCarthy captains Ireland as they begin their 2023 Championship against the Welsh at Stadiwm CSM, with three players who featured during last year's Grand Slam-winning campaign selected to start.

Leinster duo Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O'Tighearnaigh start in the second row, while Ulster back row James McNabney is named at blindside flanker.

Additionally, three players - Sam Prendergast, George Hadden, and Harry West - played for Ireland during the U20s Summer Series in Italy last year.

Prendergast, the younger brother of Ireland international Cian, starts at out-half in a half-back pairing with Fintan Gunne.

Hugh Cooney and John Devine are named in the midfield, with James Nicholson, Ike Anagu and Hugh Gavin selected in the back three.

Up front, Hadden is joined in the front row by skipper McCarthy and Paddy McCarthy, the younger brother of Ireland second row Joe.

Mangan and O'Tighearnaigh are named in the second row, with McNabney and Munster duo Ruadhán Quinn and Brian Gleeson in the back row.

On the bench, Danny Sheahan, George Morris, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O'Connell and Jacob Sheahan provide the reinforcements in the pack, with Oscar Cawley, West and Henry McErlean completing the 23.

Commenting ahead of the game, Murphy said: "We are excited to get the Six Nations underway in Wales on Friday night, following a good period of preparation for the group. The squad have come together well over the last couple of weeks, gelling both on and off the pitch, and we have now turned the focus this week to performance."

The match is live on Virgin Media Two/BBC iPlayer, kick-off at 7pm.

Ireland U20s (v Wales): J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster); I Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighernaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), J Sheahan (UCC/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster).