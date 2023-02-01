Munster's Gavin Coombes nominated for European Player of the Year

Munster's Gavin Coombes is one of five Irish players nominated on the long list for the European Professional Rugby Club (EPCR) 2023 award.
Reigning Player of the Year Josh van der Flier is nominated again along with Leinster teammates Caelan Doris, Jamie Osborne, and Garry Ringrose.
The award reflects performances in European club rugby. It is the third year in a row that van der Flier has been nominated for the award.
The 15-strong list also includes French captain Antoine Dupont, who won this award in 2021.
There are four South African's included on the list, including World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi.
The list will be shortened down to five after April's Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.
Irish players have won the award four times. As well as van der Flier, Rob Kearney won in 2012, Sean O'Brien in 2011, and Ronan O'Gara won the inaugural 2010 prize for best player of first 15 years of European professional club competitions.
Grégory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais)
Gavin Coombes (Munster Rugby)
Caelan Doris (Leinster Rugby)
Elliot Daly (Saracens)
Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)
Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks)
Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks)
Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks)
Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks)
Julien Marchand (Stade Toulousain)
Emmanuel Meafou (Stade Toulousain)
Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby)
Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby)
Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)
Josh Van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)