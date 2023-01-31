Newbridge overcome Kilkenny College progress to Leinster Senior Cup last-eight 

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP FIRST ROUND

Newbridge College 29 Kilkenny College 12

Newbridge College progressed into the last-eight of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup with a convincing victory against Kilkenny College at Energia Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Coached by former Munster back Johne Murphy, Newbridge enjoyed a dream start to this contest with a brace of tries from tighthead prop Billy Bohan inside the opening six minutes.

Adam Larkin Smithers had a try ruled out on 24 minutes after one of his team-mates was deemed to have his foot in touch during an earlier part of the attack, but the winger eventually got his name on the scoresheet just shy of the half-hour mark to propel Newbridge into a 19-0 interval cushion.

After withstanding considerable pressure from Kilkenny on the restart, ‘Bridge placed the outcome beyond doubt with a fourth try from Ronan McGroary in the 52nd-minute.

Paddy Taylor also added a superb solo five-pointer inside the final-quarter, but there was some solace for their Noreside counterparts in the shape of tries from Adam Watchorn and Michael Adewuyi.

Scorers for Newbridge College: Tries - B Bohan 2, A Larkin Smithers, R McGroary, P Taylor. Cons - P Taylor 2.

Scorers for Kilkenny College: Tries - A Watchorn, M Adewuyi. Cons - S Naughton.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: T Lawlor; R Allen, C Mangan, P Taylor, A Larkin Smithers; P Martin, T Brophy; JR Walsh, M Masterson, B Bohan; S Davitt, S Treacy; J Sheedy, R McGroary, R Munnelly.

Replacements: J Montgomery, C O’Loughlin, S O’Loughlin, J Dennis, R Byrne, D Connolly, C Manifold, A Carroll.

KILKENNY COLLEGE: D Benn, J Tully, G O’Rourke, I Fenton, D Symes, S Naughton, J Campion; T Smith, D Hendy, A Watchorn; H Peavoy, J O’Sullivan; P Bramley, G Atkinson, S Smyth.

Replacements: L Kemp, S Bailey, G Wakeham, R Powell, I Caldbeck, J Kelly, M Adewuyi, M Passberger.

Referee: P Haycock (LRR).