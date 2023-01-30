Clontarf and Con close the gap on Terenure

Clontarf closed the gap on Terenure College to just three points after beating the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders 29-24 at Castle Avenue
DOUBLE TEAM: Highfield's Robert Murphy is tackled by Malone's Ben Halliday and Neil Alcorn during the Energia AIL Division 1B game at Woodleigh Park. Pic; Eddie O'Hare

Dave Mervyn

Clontarf closed the gap on Terenure College to just three points after beating the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders 29-24 at Castle Avenue.

A three-try first half salvo set the tone for one of Clontarf's best performances of the season, which was topped off by captain Matt D'Arcy's 66th-minute bonus point score.

A late Tadhg Bird penalty had 'Tarf out of reach, but Terenure mounted an impressive finish, a razor sharp last-minute attack ending with Craig Adams' try out wide to give them a losing bonus point.

Clontarf are now second in the table, level on points with Cork Constitution who overcame Ballynahinch 14-3 at Temple Hill thanks to a try each from hookers Billy Scannell and Max Abbott.

'Hinch, whose lineout misfired when presented with a late try-scoring opportunity, have dropped back down to sixth place. Young Munster are the main beneficiaries, moving back into the top four after a 17-10 victory over Dublin University.

A James Dillon try had Trinity leading by a slim margin at Tom Clifford Park, but Stephen Lyons squeezed over in the left corner - Evan Cusack landed a terrific conversion - and Conor Hayes kicked the Cookies' clinching penalty.

Bottom side Garryowen opened their win account at the twelfth attempt, as two Henry Buttimer tries saw them get the better of Lansdowne on a 21-17 scoreline at Dooradoyle.

Scrum half Michael Moloney's 69th-minute penalty proved decisive as UCD edged out Shannon 22-19 in a Belfield thriller. It was three tries apiece but the students prevailed to move out of the bottom two.

Meanwhile, Connacht Academy winger Josh O'Connor touched down twice Buccaneers beat St. Mary's College 31-24 to move back to the top of Division 1B.

They profited from City of Armagh's 15-0 defeat at Old Belvedere, who had a brace from hooker Calum Dowling. Flanker Amhlaoibh Porter scored two of Highfield's four tries in their 24-3 success against Malone.

Centre Charlie Sheridan scored four tries, three of them in the second half, as Naas ran out 47-34 winners over Banbridge, while UCC pipped Old Wesley 19-18 thanks to a penalty try and some gutsy late defending.

