St Michael's claim opening round Leinster Schools Cup win over Belvedere

Three-time winners St Michael’s College produced an outstanding second half flourish at Energia Park on Sunday afternoon to defeat Belvedere College
St Michael's claim opening round Leinster Schools Cup win over Belvedere

 David Walsh of St Michael's College celebrates his side's first try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup First Round match between St Michael’s College and Belvedere College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 16:51
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP FIRST ROUND 

St Michael’s College 19 Belvedere College 5 

Three-time winners St Michael’s College produced an outstanding second half flourish at Energia Park on Sunday afternoon to defeat Belvedere College in the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

In a tight and tense opening period of action, it was Belvedere (second to Blackrock College in this competition’s roll of honours with 12 titles) who enjoyed the lion’s share of possession. However, a resolute and determined Michael’s held firm in defence to ensure the sides remained scoreless at the break.

The south Dubliners subsequently established an attacking foothold on the resumption and eventually broke the deadlock when lock Mikey O’Reilly powered over the whitewash for a 47th-minute try.

This lifted a significant weight off the shoulders of Michael’s and with hooker Tom Stewart touching down on the third-quarter mark in advance of O’Reilly’s second try on 58 minutes, Michael’s were in an unassailable position.

Belvo finally opened their account through Andre Ryan’s five-pointer on the stroke of full-time, but it was a mere consolation for the Great Denmark Street school in the end.

Scorers for St Michael’s College: Tries - M O’Reilly 2, T Stewart. Cons - J Fenelon 2.

Scorers for Belvedere College: Tries - A Ryan.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: D Lucey; L Kirkham, J Fenelon, M Canniffe, P Wood; W De Klerk, J Sherwin; B Howard, T Stewart, R Coogan; D Walsh, M O’Reilly; J White, R Brown, S Corrigan.

Replacements: T Begley, E McLoughlin, D Maguire, F McKenna, B O’Donohoe, C O’Connor, C McConnell, C Foley.

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: I Cuddy; G Barr, P O’Grady, J Dunne, A Ryan; L Gaughan, P Flannagan; E McDermott, L Granville, A O’Rahilly; R McCann, A Spicer; M McMahon, A Usanov, M O’Neill.

Replacements: R Bolger, B Merry, D Reddin, C Coughlin, C Fitzgerald, M Doyle, J Lynch, D Dillon.

Referee: J Carvill (LRR).

More in this section

Leinster v Racing 92 - Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 4 Russell clinches Racing win over La Rochelle in thriller
Connacht v Emirates Lions - United Rugby Championship Carty thrilled to become Connacht's record points scorer
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-RACING92-LA ROCHELLE Finn Russell's last-ditch kick wins it for Racing against La Rochelle
Rugby Union - EDF Energy Cup - Llanelli Scarlets v Bristol Rugby - Stradey Park

Ieuan Evans vows to stay and reform 'toxic' Welsh rugby setup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s