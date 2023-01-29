St Michael's claim opening round Leinster Schools Cup win over Belvedere

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP FIRST ROUND

St Michael’s College 19 Belvedere College 5

Three-time winners St Michael’s College produced an outstanding second half flourish at Energia Park on Sunday afternoon to defeat Belvedere College in the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

In a tight and tense opening period of action, it was Belvedere (second to Blackrock College in this competition’s roll of honours with 12 titles) who enjoyed the lion’s share of possession. However, a resolute and determined Michael’s held firm in defence to ensure the sides remained scoreless at the break.

The south Dubliners subsequently established an attacking foothold on the resumption and eventually broke the deadlock when lock Mikey O’Reilly powered over the whitewash for a 47th-minute try.

This lifted a significant weight off the shoulders of Michael’s and with hooker Tom Stewart touching down on the third-quarter mark in advance of O’Reilly’s second try on 58 minutes, Michael’s were in an unassailable position.

Belvo finally opened their account through Andre Ryan’s five-pointer on the stroke of full-time, but it was a mere consolation for the Great Denmark Street school in the end.

Scorers for St Michael’s College: Tries - M O’Reilly 2, T Stewart. Cons - J Fenelon 2.

Scorers for Belvedere College: Tries - A Ryan.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: D Lucey; L Kirkham, J Fenelon, M Canniffe, P Wood; W De Klerk, J Sherwin; B Howard, T Stewart, R Coogan; D Walsh, M O’Reilly; J White, R Brown, S Corrigan.

Replacements: T Begley, E McLoughlin, D Maguire, F McKenna, B O’Donohoe, C O’Connor, C McConnell, C Foley.

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: I Cuddy; G Barr, P O’Grady, J Dunne, A Ryan; L Gaughan, P Flannagan; E McDermott, L Granville, A O’Rahilly; R McCann, A Spicer; M McMahon, A Usanov, M O’Neill.

Replacements: R Bolger, B Merry, D Reddin, C Coughlin, C Fitzgerald, M Doyle, J Lynch, D Dillon.

Referee: J Carvill (LRR).