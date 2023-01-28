Leo Cullen looking for Leinster second string to 'make its mark'

After handing a debut to Joe McCarthy against the same opposition just under a year ago, Leo Cullen is excited to see what the future has in store for the Leinster young guns that take on Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship at the RDS on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.05pm).

Should they be called upon off the bench, James Culhane and Aitzol King - Six Nations Grand Slam winners with the Ireland U20s last year - will become the latest players from the eastern province to make their bows in the professional game. Additionally, there are seven more prospects within the match day 23 who have accumulated 10 caps or fewer in the blue of Leinster to date.