Head coach Leo Cullen has fielded a largely youthful team for the visit of the Welsh outfit. 
Harry Byrne steps up to Leinster out-half berth for Cardiff clash 

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Harry Byrne. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 12:30
Shane Donovan

Harry Byrne has been handed a start at out-half for Leinster's RDS Arena clash with Cardiff Rugby on Saturday night (Kick-off, 5.05pm).

Head coach Leo Cullen has fielded a largely youthful team for the visit of the Welsh outfit, however, the know-how and experience of captain Rhys Ruddock, winger Dave Kearney and scrum-half Luke McGrath ensures the side contains a needed balance. 

One name in the 23 will have pleased Leinster fans - Will Connors takes his place on the bench and is set to make his return from injury. The back-row has been out of action since October with a bicep injury.

Academy duo James Culhane and Aitzol King are also among the replacements, and will make their debuts on Saturday if called from the bench.

Leinster: C Cosgrave; M O’Reilly, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; Rhys Ruddock - captain, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: T McElroy, M Hanan, T Clarkson, J Culhane, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, A King.

