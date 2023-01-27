Harry Byrne steps up to Leinster out-half berth for Cardiff clash 

Harry Byrne has been handed a start at out-half for Leinster's RDS Arena clash with Cardiff Rugby on Saturday night (Kick-off, 5.05pm).
Head coach Leo Cullen has fielded a largely youthful team for the visit of the Welsh outfit, however, the know-how and experience of captain Rhys Ruddock, winger Dave Kearney and scrum-half Luke McGrath ensures the side contains a needed balance.
One name in the 23 will have pleased Leinster fans - Will Connors takes his place on the bench and is set to make his return from injury. The back-row has been out of action since October with a bicep injury.
Academy duo James Culhane and Aitzol King are also among the replacements, and will make their debuts on Saturday if called from the bench.
C Cosgrave; M O’Reilly, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; Rhys Ruddock - captain, S Penny, M Deegan.
T McElroy, M Hanan, T Clarkson, J Culhane, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, A King.