Harry Byrne steps up to Leinster out-half berth for Cardiff clash 

Harry Byrne has been handed a start at out-half for Leinster's RDS Arena clash with Cardiff Rugby on Saturday night (Kick-off, 5.05pm).

Head coach Leo Cullen has fielded a largely youthful team for the visit of the Welsh outfit, however, the know-how and experience of captain Rhys Ruddock, winger Dave Kearney and scrum-half Luke McGrath ensures the side contains a needed balance.